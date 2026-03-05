5 most extreme weather days in S’pore, from 19°C chills to 90km/h winds

The most extreme weather days in Singapore’s history

Singaporeans were treated to cooler weather in the second half of last month, when temperatures dipped to as low as 21.4°C on the night of 19 Feb, prompting many to joke that it finally felt like “sweater weather”.

While such cool nights are rare in our tropical climate, Singapore has in fact experienced far more dramatic weather extremes over the decades — from blistering heat to destructive floods.

Here are five of the most extreme weather days ever recorded on the island.

1. Singapore’s most extreme temperatures: A low of 19°C, a high of 37°C

Singapore’s highest recorded temperature of 37.0°C was first logged in Tengah on 17 April 1983.

The record was matched again decades later on 13 May 2023 in Ang Mo Kio.

In Singapore’s humid climate, 37°C can feel significantly hotter, especially in built-up estates where heat radiates off concrete and asphalt surfaces.

On the other end of the spectrum, the lowest temperature ever recorded here was 19.0°C in Paya Lebar on 14 Feb 1989.

Such a low temperature is extremely rare in tropical Singapore and likely occurred during a strong monsoon surge, when cooler air and persistent rain brought temperatures down across the island.

With daily temperatures typically ranging between 25°C and 34°C, both 37°C and 19°C stand out as remarkable extremes in Singapore’s climate history.

2. Dec 2006 was the wettest month ever recorded

Singapore’s highest recorded monthly rainfall occurred in Dec 2006, when 996.3mm of rain was measured in Buangkok, a residential area in the north-east.

Nearly 1,000mm of rainfall in a single month is extraordinary, especially considering that some countries receive that amount over an entire year.

The relentless downpours during this period led to flash floods in several parts of the island, with roads submerged and drainage systems overwhelmed by the sheer volume of water.

In addition to bringing heavy rain, these thunderstorms are often accompanied by strong wind gusts.

3. Winds once hit 90.7km/h during a violent storm

On 29 Nov 2010, Singapore recorded its strongest wind gust at 90.7km/h during an intense storm.

Gusts of that speed are powerful enough to uproot trees, damage structures, and disrupt transport services.

Such extreme winds in Singapore are often linked to Sumatra squalls — lines of thunderstorms that develop over Sumatra and sweep across the Strait of Malacca towards Singapore, usually in the early morning hours.

These squalls can bring sudden heavy rain, frequent lightning, and short but destructive bursts of wind, catching many residents off guard.

4. The 1978 flood claimed lives and displaced hundreds

One of the most devastating flood events in Singapore’s history took place on 2 Dec 1978, when heavy monsoon rains caused widespread flooding across the island.

Flood waters, caused the 512.4mm of rainfall on that day alone, lead to roads being fully submerged and hundreds of vehicles abandoned and damaged.

The disaster also reportedly resulted in seven deaths and forced more than a thousand residents to evacuate their homes.

Entire neighbourhoods were also affected as water levels rose rapidly, overwhelming infrastructure at the time.

The tragedy marked a turning point for Singapore’s flood control efforts and eventually led to significant upgrades in drainage systems and long-term flood mitigation measures.

5. Heavy hail in tropical Singapore

Although Singapore does not experience winter, hail has been recorded here during particularly intense thunderstorms.

On 25 June 2013, he Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) had recorded intense thunderstorms over western Singapore, which resulted in hailstones “the size of pebbles” in Bukit Batok.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) explains that hail is formed when raindrops are frozen at high levels in cumulonimbus clouds, slowly growing in size while being blown within the clouds.

“We experience hail in the tropics when very strong downdrafts drive the hailstones down to the ground before they completely melt,” NEA stated.

While rare, these hail events have surprised residents, with small ice pellets seen bouncing off rooftops, roads, and void decks.

In a country known for heat and humidity, witnessing hail can feel almost surreal.

Also Read: Newton temperature drops to 21.8°C on 17 Feb as rain falls across S’pore, PUB warns of flash floods

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MS news.