Heartbroken father in Indonesia digs through landslide in search of missing daughter

Father digs through landslide to search for missing daughter

A heartbreaking video of a man in Indonesia digging through a landslide to search for his missing daughter has recently been circulating on social media.

It is uncertain where and when the video was taken, but it is believed to have been recorded in the Greater Tapanuli area in Sumatra, Indonesia, which suffered flooding and landslides in late November, Tribun News reported.

Daughter has been missing for three days

The viral video shows an elderly man on his hands and knees at the location of the landslide, as if digging through the soil.

Approaching him, the cameraman says, “Uncle, come on. Let’s go, uncle”.

A closer look reveals tears falling continuously from the father’s eyes.

The man can be heard praying and saying that his daughter has not been seen for three days.

The cameraman then coaxes the elderly man to be patient and stop crying.

However, the heartbroken father refuses to leave and continues to pray tearfully.

Heavy rain caused flooding and landslides in Sumatra

The death toll from floods and landslides in Aceh, North Sumatra, and West Sumatra reached 743 people as of 3 Dec.

According to Tempo, heavy rains since 25 Nov caused flooding and landslides in the regions.

In a statement to the press, the Chair of the House Commission VIII, Marwan Dasopang, said he suspects the disaster was made worse due to deforestation.

Marwan’s written statement on his party’s official website also read: