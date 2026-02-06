S’porean orders food at work only to have it delivered by ‘look left, look right’ politician

S’porean orders food, gets it delivered by ‘look left, look right’ politician

On Thursday (5 Feb), a netizen shared a surprising experience when collecting their food at work.

The delivery man was none other than Samuel Lee, formerly of the People’s Power Party (PPP).

For the uninitiated, Mr Lee sang the memorable “look left, look right” line during a PPP press conference at the 2025 General Election (GE).

In the photo, shared on subreddit r/SingaporeRaw, Mr Lee can be seen wearing a green sleeveless top.

“Why is the delivery man the ‘look left, look right’ politician?” the Redditor joked.

Samuel Lee confirms it was him

Responding to MS News queries, Mr Lee confirmed it was indeed him in the photo, but was unsure of when it was taken.

He said he was amused to see the photo go viral, even if he was “unglam” in it.

When asked why he was working as a delivery man at the time, he said it was the logical thing to do while bridging a gap between jobs.

“Being a delivery personnel was the most straightforward choice at the time,” he said.

“After all, I had the vehicle and the driving licence. But I was no longer working in IT-related roles. It was an honest way to bridge the gap.”

As for his current occupation, Mr Lee says he is now working in security.

“Unfortunately, with artificial intelligence (AI) displacing jobs and the recent tech headcount reductions, one has to adapt to the new reality,” he said. “Sectors like security, nursing, and logistics are set to stay.”

He says he now has the unique claim of being able to transition from cyber security to physical security.

“This is honest work, and it is certainly better than having no job at all,” he added.

Netizens defend him

Although some opted to ridicule his situation, many others took to defending Mr Lee.

“Look left, look right to find a side quest”, one commenter wrote, referencing a viral moment when he performed a cover of the Mandarin song I’m Just a Tiny Tiny Bird.

Another Reddit user suggested that Mr Lee took the delivery job, given that he wasn’t voted into one during GE2025.

However, some empathised with Mr Lee, mentioning that it’s difficult for Singaporeans to seek employment, especially when they’ve hit a certain age.

One commenter even hoped Mr Lee would run for election again, while another appreciated that he tried to speak up for Singaporeans.

Samuel Lee quiet since PPP exit

On 27 May 2025, Samuel Lee announced his exit from PPP, saying that he would be pursuing “new opportunities”.

Although he said he would continue “advocating for a better Singapore”, the former PPP member has largely stayed out of the spotlight since his GE loss.

On 25 April 2025, during the election, Shin Min Daily News identified him as the driver who failed to give way to a delivery rider in a 2022 road rage incident.

When the rider angrily yelled at him, Mr Lee accelerated his red Mercedes at the victim twice. The judge said that Mr Lee consistently placed blame on others and displayed no remorse for his actions.

As a result, he was sentenced to six weeks in jail and had his driver’s licence revoked for six months.

After news of his case came to public attention, the former politician apologised to the delivery rider for his actions in a press conference.

