PPP’s Samuel Lee announces resignation from party, says he wants to ‘pursue new opportunities’

Samuel Lee announces resignation from PPP to ‘pursue new opportunities’

Samuel Lee, the People’s Power Party (PPP) member who once amused Singaporeans with a quirky song on Nomination Day, has announced his resignation from the opposition party.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (27 May), the 33-year-old said this marked his “first move post-GE 2025”.

He added that he would be stepping down to “pursue new opportunities”, while thanking PPP for the experience and wishing them well in future.

He accompanied the post with a 20-second TikTok audio clip, confirming that he had made the final decision to resign last Friday (23 May).

Though he’s leaving the party, Lee affirmed that he would continue engaging in activism and “advocating for a better Singapore”.

Went viral for Nomination Day song

Lee shot to online fame during GE2025 when he broke into song during a Nomination Day interview, performing a remix of the Chinese classic, ‘I’m Just A Tiny Bird’.

“I look left, look right, for a career path, is this a request considered too high?” he sang, much to the amusement of viewers.

The moment went viral almost instantly, with netizens creating memes and using the catchy clip in countless TikTok and Instagram videos.

Previously jailed for road rage incident

In April earlier this year, Lee once again found himself in the spotlight, but this time, for a less-than-flattering reason.

According to Shin Min Daily News, Lee was involved in a road rage incident near Victory Family Centre along Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

He had allegedly failed to give way to a food delivery rider on an e-bike while driving his red Mercedes. Matters escalated when he reversed and then accelerated toward the rider, crashing into a metal gate in the process.

Lee was ultimately sentenced to six weeks in jail, and his driver’s license was revoked for six months.

However, he later addressed the media and bowed in apology.

“The Party believes strongly in rehabilitation and second chances,” Derrick Sim, PPP’s chairman, said in response to the incident.

