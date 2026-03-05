1-year-old girl dies after falling from motorcycle & being crushed by truck in Philippines

1-year-old girl crushed to death by truck after falling from motorcycle
A 1-year-old girl died after falling from a motorcycle and being crushed by a tipper truck in Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines, on Monday (2 Mar).
According to Balitambayan, the girl’s mother, the pillion rider, was holding her while her father drove the vehicle when the accident occurred.
CCTV footage shows that the motorcycle toppling while on a busy road, causing the mother to drop the toddler.
At the same moment, a truck next to them began to move, and tragically, the girl was run over.
Victim was declared dead on arrival at hospital
Police investigation revealed that the motorcycle was sideswiped by the truck, knocking it over, according to ABS-CBN.
“When [the motorcycle was] knocked down, the child also fell, and her head was run over by the wheel,” said Lt Col Homobuno Sayon of the Talisay City Police Station.
The victim was brought to the hospital, but she was declared dead on arrival, having suffered a severe gash on the head.
Truck driver and company reach settlement with girl’s parents
The truck driver, who reportedly suffered bruises from the incident, surrendered to the police and explained that he had not noticed the motorcycle at the time.
He had also asked for forgiveness from the victim’s parents.
The driver is in police custody and will face a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.
However, Balitambayan also reported that the driver and the truck company have reached a settlement with the victim’s family.
