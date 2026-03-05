1-year-old girl dies after falling from motorcycle & being crushed by truck in Philippines

1-year-old girl crushed to death by truck after falling from motorcycle

A 1-year-old girl died after falling from a motorcycle and being crushed by a tipper truck in Talisay City, Cebu, Philippines, on Monday (2 Mar).

According to Balitambayan, the girl’s mother, the pillion rider, was holding her while her father drove the vehicle when the accident occurred.

CCTV footage shows that the motorcycle toppling while on a busy road, causing the mother to drop the toddler.

At the same moment, a truck next to them began to move, and tragically, the girl was run over.