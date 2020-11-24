Northshore BTO Proposal By Mr Design Studio Has Massive Glass Showcase For KAWS Figurines

KAWS figurines have taken the world by storm with a Uniqlo collaboration, and large inflatables in iconic locations.

These highly coveted collector’s items deserve their own display, and art connoisseurs would definitely agree.

That’s exactly why the folks at Mr Designer Studio created a stunning glass-walled centrepiece for their BTO proposal on Northshore Dr Block 409A. The impressive showcase has built-in lighting to show off these precious items in the best light.

Source

While this area feels like an art museum, the entire home follows a beautiful and cosy design that you’d probably want in your own home.

Comfy living room with glass showcase

The living room seems like an ideal space to loosen up and watch K-dramas or play video games after finishing a busy day.

Source

We’re a fan of the gray and earthy furniture combined with a green built-in cabinet and large circle design, whose combination mimics nature.

Behind the sofa, a partial wall offers a smooth visual transition from the living room to the KAWS glass showcase in the back.

Open kitchen concept

Plenty of Pinterest-worthy designs utilise open kitchen concepts. Yet, this home stands out with its smart layout.

Source

The kitchen island directly faces the kitchen so guests can simultaneously show off their cooking skills and entertain their friends.

Meanwhile, family members can chat at a secluded dining table and instantly find out when dinner is ready.

Source

Just like the living room, the kitchen follows a nature-inspired interior design with wooden shelves, indoor plants, and moss tinted countertops.

Source

Minimalist bedroom & bathroom

Moving on to the bedroom, you’ll find grey walls that complement the bed, carpet, and curtains with matching hues. At nighttime, switch on the pendant lights or lamps for some late-night reading.

Source

An inconspicuous built-in wardrobe with an arched doorway is hidden in a miniature corner. Since the wardrobe perfectly blends in with the walls, you might mistake it for a mere wall at first glance.

Source

Likewise, the bathroom also follows a minimalist aesthetic, but with a clever blend of black and white marble tiles. Turn on the built-in lights within the mirror to get the golden glow necessary for applying makeup or skincare products.

Source

Clever BTO design with glass showcase

They say the style of your home says a lot about your personality. Hence, we fell in love with the glass showcase that lets us boast our collection in a wonderful setting.

The entire BTO renovation costs $50,000, so if you’ve saved up enough, you can consider fitting a glass showcase in your future home — it’s perfectly possible.

Mr Designer Studio is the mastermind behind this clever and creative proposal. You can follow them on Facebook to get the inspiration you need for your own BTO flats.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.