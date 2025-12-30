Man in M’sia stopped from entering government building because of outfit, guard lends him sarong

Man in shorts given sarong to enter government building

To help a man in Malaysia enter a government building, a sympathetic security guard not only gave him a sarong, but also helped him put it on.

The incident, which happened at the District Land Office in Klang, Selangor, was captured on video by a bystander, and posted to Facebook on 22 Dec.

Security guard offers solution to dress code issue

The man in the clip can be seen casually dressed in a T-shirt, shorts, and slippers.

As he attempted to enter the premises, the security guard on duty turned him away due to his inappropriate attire.

However, in a heartwarming moment, the guard then offered the man a sarong — just so that he would not have to return home for a change of clothes.

The visitor accepted the guard’s help when he tried to assist him in putting the sarong on.

When he was done, the pair exchanged smiles as the guard opened the door for the man and his companion, pointing out where they should go.

Government looking to loosen dress code restrictions

Public response to the clip has been mixed.

While some people expressed that a modicum of respect was necessary for official business, others found it unnecessary.

Strict dress codes have recently been a topic of debate in Malaysia.

In the past, the enforcement of these rules has led to denial of service even in crucial situations.

On 8 Dec, a woman and her mother tried to file a report at the police station after they had been in a road accident.

Despite their emergency, officers asked them to return home and change their attire after seeing that they had no visible injuries.

Specifically, the pair were wearing skirts that did not extend beyond the knee.

The incident has led to outcry from the public.

As a result, the Malaysian government is currently reviewing regulations regarding dress code for frontline services such as police stations and hospitals.

“The Prime Min­is­ter’s view is that on security issues invol­ving police stations, for those who wish to make a report, there should be no circumstances that prevent them from making one,” said Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

Featured image adapted from 梁振光 on Facebook.