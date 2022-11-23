Haidilao City Square Offers PSLE Students Discount Based On Grades, Later Changes Promo

Haidilao Offers Promotion Based On PSLE Grades, Later Changes Mind

As one of Singapore’s most important major examinations, the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) can be a rather sensitive topic.

The results often leave an impact on children – for better or worse – as they determine which secondary school they can get into.

This year’s PSLE results were released this morning (23 Nov). To mark the occasion, Haidilao at City Square Mall offered tiered discounts based on one’s grades — the better a student scored, the bigger the discount.

However, the restaurant later changed it to an equal offer for all recent PSLE takers, regardless of their results.

Haidilao offers discounts based on PSLE grades

Haidilao initially posted the first version of the promotion on their Facebook page on Monday (21 Nov).

While they have since taken it down, AllSGPromo later reposted the offer on their website.

To be eligible for the offer, customers simply had to bring their children to dine at Haidilao’s City Square Mall outlet and show the PSLE score to the staff.

Those with Achievement Level (AL) scores of four to seven would be able to enjoy S$30 off.

Students who got AL scores of eight to 11 would get S$20 off, while those with AL scores between 12 and 20 would get a S$10 discount.

S$30 discount extended to all students who just received PSLE results

Later that day, however, the restaurant took down the original post, replacing it with an updated offer.

Instead of giving discounts based on how well a pupil did in their exams, Haidilao has now made the S$30 discount available to anyone who received their PSLE results on Wednesday (23 Nov).

All diners need to do is show staff the PSLE results to get S$30 off their bill with a minimum spend of S$150, regardless of the AL score.

“We ought to call for a celebration [of] all [children’s] hard work, regardless of PSLE scores!” Haidilao wrote.

Following the change in the promotion, netizens praised the hotpot chain for shifting away from a grades-based tiered discount.

One user noted that it is important for students to realise that their results do not define them.

Haidilao’s offer is available from Monday to Thursday at their City Square Mall outlet until 30 Nov.

It is not valid for use in conjunction with other set meals, promotions, or discounts.

Featured image adapted from AllSGPromo and Haidilao Singapore on Facebook.

