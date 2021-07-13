4 Men Spotted Using Sticks To Pick Rambutans In Clementi

While fruit-bearing trees aren’t uncommon in Singapore, that doesn’t mean that anyone is welcome to pluck the fruits from them.

Unfortunately, it seemed like 4 men didn’t get the memo as they were spotted picking rambutans from a tree near Block 101 Clementi Street 14 on 10 Jul.

4 men caught picking rambutans from Clementi tree

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the 4 men were harvesting the rambutans from a tree in Clementi. 1 man appeared to be holding a long stick to knock the loose rambutans onto the ground while his 3 accomplices picked the fallen fruits.

The onlookers noted that the large rambutan tree was flourishing with many fruits that were already ripe. This could explain why the men were tempted to harvest them.

Whether they’re aware of it or not, Singapore’s Parks and Trees Act deems it illegal to pick fruits on state land, whether from the trees or from the floor.

In fact, doing so may risk up to a $5,000 fine. If the trees are within a national park or nature reserve, the fine could go as high as $50,000.

Fruits belong to the state

Though this incident seems odd, it isn’t the first of its kind. In 2019, Singapore’s then Minister for National Development, Lawrence Wong, had addressed it, saying that, “Members of the public who wish to pluck fruit from trees, or collect fruit that has dropped from trees on state land should approach NParks for permission.”

Singapore’s Parks and Trees Act helps to conserve our flora and fauna, to ensure that Singaporeans can enjoy nature’s beauty.

Additionally, NParks’ website states that rambutan trees are critically endangered in Singapore, which gives more reason for us to protect them.

Buy your fruits from the grocery store

Losing $5,000 is definitely not a good trade-off for the joy of picking wild fruits. While we’re unsure if the culprits ended up facing the consequences for their actions, hopefully, the knowledge of the possible punishments will deter similar incidents from happening.

For the rest of us who’d like to get some rambutans, there are always plenty at the markets around Singapore.

