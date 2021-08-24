Part-Time Home Cleaning Services To Be Made Permanent Due To Increased Demand

Due to our busy lives, we may often find ourselves with very little time to complete household chores. Since the tasks are quite menial, some have turned to hiring part-time cleaners instead of full-time domestic helpers.

While such services aren’t new, we can look forward to more certified and permanent options come 1 Sep.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) announced this recently following positive feedback on the Household Services Scheme (HSS).

Update to Household Services Scheme piloted in 2017

MOM released a statement on Monday (23 Aug), with an update on the HSS which they had first launched in 2017.

Initially a pilot involving 15 companies, HSS has since expanded to include 76 firms providing services to more than 10,000 households.

Due to the positive feedback and increase in participation numbers, MOM will be making the scheme permanent from 1 Sep 2021.

They will also allow HSS companies to hire migrant workers as part-time staff to carry out household services like home cleaning.

Other services MOM may add to the list include:

Grocery shopping

Pet sitting

Car washing

MOM will continue to monitor and assess if they can expand the scope of services in the future. This will largely depend on the demand from households.

HSS companies will provide accommodation for their workers

As of now, all participating companies are allowed to hire female workers from the following sources:

India

Myanmar

Sri Lanka

Thailand

These are in addition to source countries for Work Permit holders in the Services sector, which include Malaysia, the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macao, South Korea, and Taiwan.

Depending on the HSS companies’ headcount and employee composition, MOM will determine if they’re eligible to hire more workers.

According to The Straits Times (ST), instead of living with their employers, workers from HSS companies can work part-time for multiple households.

HSS companies will have to be responsible for providing their workers’ accommodation.

This would be a lot more convenient for many, especially for households that may not be able to provide accommodation for full-time domestic helpers.

Home cleaning services to reduce your workload

With HSS made permanent, it would be much easier for people to keep their homes clean despite their busy schedules.

Those who are interested may visit the MOM website for more information about the part-time cleaning services.

