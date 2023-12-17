Metal Hook Found In Squid From Sheng Siong Bukit Batok, Supermarket Apologises & Offers Refund

Sheng Siong Says They’ve Launched An Investigation Over Hook Found In Frozen Squid

While seafood is popular among Singaporeans, many opt to buy them frozen from the supermarket due to convenience.

However, since seafood may be caught using hooks, it pays to be careful when preparing the food for consumption.

A customer said she found a scary-looking metal hook in a pack of frozen squid bought from Sheng Siong supermarket in Bukit Batok.

The supermarket has since apologised and refunded her.

Customer pays S$6.99 for frozen squid from Sheng Sheng

In a Facebook post in the Complaint Singapore group, the woman said she had shopped at the Sheng Siong outlet in Block 154A Bukit Batok West Avenue 8.

While the original post has since been deleted, a photo of the receipt she posted has made its way across the Internet.

It indicates that she visited the supermarket on Thursday (14 Dec), and paid S$6.99 for a packet of frozen squid.

Hook found in squid from Sheng Siong

Unfortunately, the customer found an “umbrella hook” in the squid — so-called because it looks like an upside-down umbrella.

From the photo she posted, the metal hook looked like it had several very pointy edges that would be certain to cause pain and suffering if swallowed.

Describing the item as “extremely sharp”, she urged other customers to be careful when cleaning their seafood.

She also wondered whether this was some kind of “squid game” — referring to the game in the eponymous Netflix series where participants die violent deaths.

Sheng Siong apologises for hook in squid

In response to queries from MS News, Sheng Siong said they have apologised to the customer over the incident.

They also gave her a refund, they added, maintaining,

An investigation has been launched internally to look into the incident.

Other foreign objects found in Sheng Siong products

In April, a woman found a staple embedded in frozen prawn rolls bought from Sheng Siong.

This led to the supermarket initiating a product recall.

In January, metallic weights were found in the stomach of a pomfret purchased from a Sheng Siong outlet in Punggol.

Thus, do remember to clean your store-bought food properly before consuming it.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook via Shin Min Daily News on Facebook and Hardware Zone.