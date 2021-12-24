i12 Katong Opens With 24 Tenants, Others Will Open Progressively Till Mar 2022

Christmas is here, and after another tough year, many Singaporeans will want to celebrate the season by hanging out at the mall with friends and family.

Probably with an eye on the festive season, i12 Katong mall has reopened in time for Easties to do just that.

While the newly renovated mall has 24 tenants open for now, more will open progressively.

Some of those who’re already open include a Malaysia Boleh! food court and lululemon.

Finally open after 22 months

i12 Katong closed for renovation in Mar 2020, depriving Katong residents of another mall besides Parkway Parade.

It might have just been about 22 months, but it seems like a lifetime ago since i12 closed.

After all, when the mall was last open, Covid-19 wasn’t a pandemic yet and Singaporeans didn’t need to wear masks outdoors.

In Apr this year, we finally got the news that i12 would be opening in Q4 2021 with a host of new things to look forward to.

Image courtesy of Keppel Land

As the end of the year approached, some may not have been too sure whether they would make it, but they finally did and i12 reopened on Thursday (23 Dec).

24 tenants open so far

According to a sign placed outside the mall, only about 24 tenants are open so far.

6 more are listed as “opening soon”.

While visitors may not get the patronise the full array of stores yet, those that are already open are still worth a visit.

F&B outlets most important

Most malls in Singapore live and die by their selection of F&B.

So wisely, F&B outlets make up the highest proportion of the tenants that are open.

One of them is Malaysia Boleh!, a food court that’s popular for its delicious and affordable Malaysian food.

Another well-know chain is Ramen Ippudo, for those who miss Japan and its delectable ramen.

For a spot of festive boozing, Wine Connection has all the bubbly you’ll need.

Among the outlets that are opening soon is Mexican fast food chain Guzman y Gomez.

While it hasn’t been confirmed when they’ll open, the premises look close to ready from the look of things, and an opening should be imminent.

Netizens have also spotted hoardings of yet-to-be open F&B outlets like dim sum hotspot Tim Ho Wan.

Privé cafe, famous for their eggs benedict, milkshakes and cakes, will also be making an appearance in i12 mall.

Retail therapy

Besides F&B, visitors can engage in last-minute Christmas shopping at lululemon, which spans over 3,000 sq ft.

According to a statement from Keppel Land, which owns the mall, it’s also the athletic wear brand’s 1st store in the East.

Golden Village cinemas has also reopened, meaning Katong-ites have a more convenient location to catch the latest Marvel blockbluster.

Keppel Land that cinema will have “live” performance space in its Gold Class Lounge, which will open in Q1 2022.

However, whether as performance can take place will of course depend on the prevailing safe management measures.

Many Katong-ites own dogs, and now they can head to i12’s Mr Woofles if they need their pooch to be taken care of for awhile.

Singapore’s 1st dog club and daycare offers care with a focus on a furkid’s well-being. Besides daycare, they also provide drop-in services, a playground and social activities.

About 180 tenants in total

While the mall only has 24 tenants open currently, it will have about 180 in total when fully opened, said Keppel Land.

They will progressively open in time for the mall’s Grand Opening in Mar 2022.

Here’s a list of the tenants that are expected.

For Katong-ites who’ve already flocked to the mall in the last 2 days, we’re sure they’re looking forward to having all these stores nearby.

Reopening of a familiar favourite

In Singapore, the opening of a new mall is a major event like almost no other.

The only thing that may top that is the reopening of a familiar favourite that had been gone for way too long.

Will you be visiting i12 Katong for Christmas? Do share with us your experiences.

