Japan Airlines commended for its inclusive take on Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ dance trend

Netizens impressed by Japan Airlines’ inclusivity in TikTok trend

Japan Airlines hopped on a viral TikTok trend by having its staff members dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Opalite’ — one of her newest hits from the recent ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album.

The 20-second video saw all 13 staff nailing the dance moves as the camera panned around for each individual’s moment of fame.

Since the video was posted on 26 Oct, it has garnered praise online for its positive energy and inclusivity.

Notably, the staff included a diverse range of positions: a pilot, flight attendants, ground staff, an engineer, a chef, and office staff.

Netizens commend airline’s inclusivity and ‘vibe’

The video quickly accumulated more than 178,100 likes and 13,800 shares in a day, as netizens commended the airline’s marketing efforts.

In particular, several commentors praised Japan Airlines’ inclusivity.

They pointed out that it included a range of crew members beyond flight attendants, who tend to receive the centre of attention in such marketing videos.

One user guessed that Japan Airlines might encourage other airlines to join the trend.

In response, another commentor said that they hoped to see different departments represented in their video as well.

Additionally, netizens commented that the video was “cute” and carried a “positive vibe”.

A user even said that the video would put their fear of flying “at ease”.

Japan Airlines’ consistent social media strategy

This is not the first time Japan Airlines has jumped on to TikTok fads.

Previously, the airline participated in the “aura farming” and “rock your body” trends, on top of dancing to Saja Boys’ ‘Soda Pop’ and Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ songs.

Notably, many of these videos also featured staff from various departments.

