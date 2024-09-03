Man from Japan sleeps only 30 minutes a day for past 12 years to ‘double’ his life

Man from Japan sleeps only 30 minutes a day for 12 years

A man from Japan claims that he has slept only 30 minutes a day for the past 12 years in order to ‘double his life’ and improve work efficiency.

Mr Daisuke Hori is a 40-year-old entrepreneur and body-builder from Japan who has taken Japan’s workaholic culture to the next level.

High quality sleep over long periods of sleep

According to South China Morning Post, a Japanese television team followed Mr Hori for three days to capture his daily routine. During that time, Mr Hori displayed his unusually short sleep cycle, while waking up energetic.

According to Mr Hori, he has trained his brain and body to function normally with minimal sleep and he never feels tired.

The shorter sleep duration has in turn allowed him to gain more active hours each day.

“As long as you do sports or drink coffee an hour before eating, you can stave off drowsiness,” he said in the show.

“People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep,” he added. Referring to firefighters and doctors, he pointed out that these individuals are highly efficient despite shorter periods of rest.

The Sun reported that Mr Hori felt 16 hours was not enough time to do the things he wanted to do. He thus started researching and practising shorter sleeps.

Like many other gurus preaching unconventional lifestyles, Mr Hori conducts classes for those interested in adopting a similar lifestyle.

In 2016, he established the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association where he conducts such classes.

His course, which takes around a month to complete, costs ¥55,000 or around S$490 per person.

Teachings are met with mixed response from public

His association says it disagrees with the conventional belief that people require long periods of sleep. Instead, it wishes to foster what it calls “short sleepers” who become more energetic the less sleep they get.

According to Mr Hori, he has taught more than 2,100 students to become ultra-short sleepers.

In the same article from the South Morning China Post, a woman who followed Mr Hori’s teaching claims she was able to cut down her sleep to just 90 minutes per day for four years. Despite that, she was able to keep her skin and mental health in good condition.

His method, however, has been met with mixed response online.

Some say he is “a true master of time management” and hope to learn from him. Others, however, had less than positive things to say.

On a Youtube video discussing Mr Hori, many commenters left harsh remarks about him.

One commenter said that the so-called “short sleepers” who claim their performance hasn’t deteriorated are probably just too sleep-deprived to notice.

Another criticised Mr Hori’s appearance on Abema television, saying he was aggressive in pushing his point of view and denied all opinions that did not align with his.

Furthermore, the commenter added that this only cemented their belief in the importance of sleep, because Mr Hori’s low boiling point was reminiscent of someone who needed more shut-eye.

According to a study published by the US’s National Library of Medicine, sleep loss is associated with a variety of negative health consequences such as an increased risk for hypertension, diabetes, obesity, depression, heart attack, and stroke.

Also read: Man with sleepwalking habit falls to his death from 5th-floor room in Thailand

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @d_holi on X and Isabella Fischer on Unsplash. Right image is for illustration purposes only.