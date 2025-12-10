Ken Chu ‘dropped’ from upcoming F4 concert, claims production label ran smear campaign against him

Ken Chu will not be performing with F4 in upcoming concert

Earlier this year, F4 fans were delighted after rumours began circulating about the group’s reunion, though the excitement was later tainted with speculations that the Taiwanese boy group would only be returning as a trio.

This became more apparent when three members — Jerry Yan, Vic Zhou, and Vanness Wu — released a new song together titled “Forever Forever” with Jay Chou and Taiwanese rock band Mayday’s frontman Ashin on 5 Dec, notably without Ken Chu’s participation.

B’in Music also announced that the three members will be holding a reunion tour titled “F Forever Star City World Tour” from 19 to 22 Dec at the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena, which will be joined by Ashin.

Ken Chu claims company ‘cut off’ contact after he rejected demands

On Monday (8 Dec), Chu posted a video on his Instagram account explaining his absence from the group’s activities.

He shared that he has no contract with B’in Music, the production label organising F4’s reunion activities, but they had been discussing the collaboration.

Chu said that, after he “formally rejected” the company’s three demands, which he did not specify, the company allegedly “cut off all contact” with him.

However, he alleged that it was only when he saw the news that he found out he had been dropped from F4’s activities.

Chu explained that F4 is not a group bound by a contract and that he respects the other members’ decisions regarding the concert.

Despite his absence from the group’s activities, he extended his blessings to the three members and hopes that their performance goes smoothly.

“I also hope there will be a day when the intentions of all four of us can be consistent. Then we can truly bring everyone a great event,” Chu expressed.

“I hope everyone still looks forward to it, because I’m quite looking forward to it, too.”

Ken Chu accuses B’in Music of running smear campaign against him

However, Chu also accused B’in Music of launching a smear campaign against him, citing news articles which stated that he was dropped from the activities due to leaking information about them.

In his video, he addressed a certain “Sister Ai” of B’in Music, saying:

If you don’t like me, or you think I’m not suitable for this performance, I think you could’ve told me directly. Then we can have a collaboration. Meaning you don’t need to resort to smear tactics.

He speculated that Sister Ai was attempting to provoke a reaction from him in hopes that he would regret his decision and ask to be included in the performance again.

Chu concluded by expressing his desire to move on, stating, “I’ll just go back to doing what I should be doing. Please be so kind as to spare me.”

Featured image adapted from @kenchu9 on Instagram, @ashin_ig on Instagram.