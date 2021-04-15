KFC Has Cute Reusable Masks For Sale From 14 Apr Onwards

Since wearing a mask has become compulsory during the pandemic, many have found ways to make the habit more fashionable. Some of us will even try to match the colour of our mask with our various outfits each day.

Good news for those seeking greater variety, as KFC Singapore recently released limited edition masks in 2 designs.

Source

The masks retail at $1.95 with every meal purchase. If you’re watching your diet, you can also cop them for $6.95 each without any meal purchase, while stocks last.

KFC has reusable ‘night & day’ masks for sale

In a press release by KFC Singapore, the fast food chain shared that the exclusive face masks are available from 14 Apr.

The pair of chic masks, available in white or black, goes along with the theme of ‘night & day’.

Black for the night.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore

And white for daytime.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore

KFC fans can purchase these adorable masks at $1.95 with any meal, or individually at $6.95 each. Do note, however, that each customer can only purchase a maximum of 2 masks per transaction.

You can get them from home or your nearest KFC outlet as they’re available with dine-in, takeaway, and delivery orders. Only the Singapore Zoo branch doesn’t carry the masks.

Hop onto the tango train while at it

If you’re looking to cop a mask while satiating your fried chicken cravings, perhaps the new limited edition Tango Spice chicken is right up your alley.

Photo courtesy of KFC Singapore

This delectable recipe is marinated in spicy chimichurri and topped off with paprika seasoning, along with a hint of lime.

À la carte options start from $3.95, and meal bundles from $8.95.

To see more of the new menu items, you can visit KFC’s website here.

If the chicken isn’t heaty enough for you, perhaps their D24 durian lava mochi will give just the kick you need.

Cop these cool masks while stocks last

The limited edition masks are a must-have for fried chicken lovers.

After their previous venture into clothing garnered much attention, we’re sure this affordable and practical one will do well too.

Will you be getting yourself a KFC mask? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.