KFC South Korea Launches Mint Chocolate Sauce, It’s Like Dipping Fried Chicken In Toothpaste

KFC South Korea Launches Mint Chocolate Sauce, Reportedly Tastes Both Sweet & Salty

Mint is a popular flavour for candy, ice cream, and all kinds of desserts. As it turns out, it could probably pass as a dip for more savoury dishes too.

KFC South Korea has launched a mint chocolate-flavoured dipping sauce for their fried chicken. Photos of the unconventional condiment show that it boasts a bright mint tone, not unlike that of toothpaste.

While it looks and sounds pretty unusual, perhaps minty fried chicken may not be such a bad idea.

KFC South Korea has mint chocolate-flavoured chicken dip

In collaboration with food delivery service Baedal Minjok, or Baemin for short, KFC South Korea is offering a Mint Choco Dipping Sauce.

Quoting the fast food chain, The Korea Herald describes the sauce as a combination of “rich and sweet chocolate” and “fresh mint”.

But what does it taste like when poured over fried chicken?

The sauce, which has a thick texture akin to a gooey soup or spread, will be available at select locations across South Korea until 8 Aug.

Customers can order the Mint Choco Dipping Sauce as part of combo meals or separately at stores, as well as through the KFC delivery app.

The Edit Korea notes that one small tub costs about S$0.95 (900 Korean Won).

Has a sweet and salty taste

Foodies who have tried the unique sauce with their fried chicken claim that the intense sweetness of the chocolate and the saltiness of the chicken will overwhelm your taste buds.

Contrary to what most might assume, it reportedly doesn’t taste like toothpaste at all.

Perhaps you’ll like it if you’re a big fan of minty flavours.

Some adventurous netizens even tried eating the sauce with hamburgers and fries. Unsurprisingly, it tastes best with other sweet items like biscuits.

Would you give it a try?

A little under a dollar is a small price to pay for a pretty unique – not to mention Instagrammable – dining experience.

For now, it’s only available exclusively in South Korea, but we hope we get to try a similar version closer to home so we can give our own verdict.

Featured image adapted from @tommysdiner on Instagram and @eyesmag on Instagram.