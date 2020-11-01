Woman Finds Screw In Porridge, Asks KFC To Look Into Their Hygiene Practices

One of the best things about the weekend is waking up late and tucking into a hearty breakfast after that.

Unfortunately for one woman, her weekend breakfast quickly turned unpleasant when she found a screw in her porridge, ordered from KFC’s Punggol Oasis outlet.

She took to Facebook yesterday morning (31 Oct) to share her shocking discovery.

Source

She also called on KFC to take responsibility for the contaminated food and implored them to fix this issue.

Finds screw in KFC porridge after almost finishing food

On Sat (31 Oct), a woman took to Facebook to share her shocking find when savouring a bowl of KFC porridge she ordered online.

Source

While her husband was feeding her a spoonful, she turned her eyes onto the contents of the porridge and saw a screw.

Apparently she has already eaten 3 quarters of the porridge and worries she might get food poisoning after eating most of the contaminated food.

Source

She went on to express disgust and disappointment and wondered if the food company had wanted to feed her ‘supplement’ for iron.

She urges KFC to take full responsibility for the incident.

Hygiene practices of utmost importance

Hygiene is arguably the most important requirement when it comes to preparing food. When food is not prepared with care, it can be contaminated with bacteria that can cause serious harm to customers.

We hope the lady remains in the pink of health, despite finding something shocking that doesn’t belong in her food.

We have reached out to KFC for comment and will update the article accordingly once they get back.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.