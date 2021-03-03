Popular Japanese Supermarket Kinokuniya Opens Pop-Up Stores In Tanjong Pagar & Orchard

It’s no secret that Singaporeans love everything Japanese. From anime to food — we’re obsessed with them all.

Besides Meidi-ya and Don Don Donki, popular Japanese supermarket Kinokuniya – not to be confused with the bookstore – recently launched 2 pop-up stores in Singapore.

The 2 outlets are located at Japan Rail Cafe and Isetan Scotts.

Kinokuniya supermarket has popular strawberry butter & truffle soy sauce for sale

The supermarket chain is renowned in Japan for its bestselling truffle soy sauce.

According to locals, the sauce goes delectably well with raw egg and a bowl of rice.

The truffle soy sauce retails for $20.50/150ml.

Another noteworthy item on the list is their fruit butter, which costs $13.50 per jar.

Although strawberry seems to be the bestselling flavour out of the lot, the 2 others look absolutely delish as well.

Spread it on bread during breakfast, and you’ll probably find yourself chomping down more than your usual 2 slices.

For those looking to better their health, Kinokuniya’s Yuzu vinegar drink – selling at $21.70 per bottle – is popular among the locals too.

If you’re looking for something different to try other than the typical apple cider vinegar, you can consider this range of vinegar drink.

Free cooler bag promotion

Customers who spend $20 and above will receive a free Kinokuniya cooler bag.

Either that, cool down in this heat with a ‘Fruity Vinegar Fizz’ at Japan Rail Cafe to cop the freebie too.

Not to be confused with Kinokuniya bookstore

Founded in 1910, Japanese citizens have long associated the name Kinokuniya with a famous supermarket in Aoyama, Tokyo.

According to InsideRetail.Asia, there are 34 stores operating in the Tokyo metropolitan area.

Good news for us, because we don’t need to fly to cop some of their Japanese bestsellers. If you’re already gearing up for a shopping spree, here’s how to get to 2 of their pop-up stores:

Kinokuniya @ Japan Rail Cafe

Dates: 27 Feb-18 Mar

Address: 5 Wallich St, #01-20 Guoco Tower

Opening hours: 11am-9pm (Monday-Thursday), 11am-9.30pm (Friday & Saturday), 11am-8pm (Sunday)

Nearest MRT station: Tanjong Pagar

Kinokuniya @ Isetan Scotts

Dates: 5 Mar-18 Mar

Address: 350 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238868

Opening hours: 10am-8pm (Sunday-Thursday), 10am-9pm (Friday & Saturday)

Nearest MRT station: Orchard

Pop down for a visit before the pop-ups close

If you find yourself missing Japan, you can head down to the 2 Kinokuniya supermarket pop-ups to temporarily satiate your cravings for Japanese food.

While there are other Japanese supermarkets in Singapore, having another, albeit only for a limited time, makes our little Japanophilia hearts happy.

What are you looking forward to cop at the store? Let us know in the comments below.

