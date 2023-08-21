Mitsubishi Lancer Races Past Car To Enter SingPost Centre Carpark After Signalling & Getting Ignored

Mitsubishi Lancer Speeds Past Car To Enter SingPost Centre Carpark

Occasional arguments between motorists on the road are unfortunately far too common these days. Just last week, the case of a car driver ramming into and confronting a motorcyclist in Pasir Panjang went viral.

Yet another video of a similar incident has emerged on social media.

Two cars raced against each other while entering a carpark at the SingPost Centre.

Eventually, one of them got the better of the other, managing to speed ahead to get their preferred parking spot.

Mitsubishi Lancer gets ignored after signalling to car before entering SingPost Centre carpark

Posting to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, the OP said the incident occurred at the SingPost Centre on 18 Aug at 6.27pm.

The video starts with a Mitsubishi Lancer and a car preparing to enter the centre’s carpark through the same lane.

There is only one lane, so the Lancer signals for the car to let them through first.

Ignoring this, the car proceeds down the lane.

Not willing to give up, the Lancer speeds ahead, and both race head to head for a few seconds before the vehicle emerges triumphant.

The Lancer continues to drive down the lane while the camcar driver watches on.

Netizens call for patience

The video has now gone viral with over 109,000 views on Facebook.

One user joked that they were most definitely on the Lancer’s side — especially as the driver of that particular vehicle had given a signal first.

Yet others called out the camcar driver for not being patient and giving way to the Lancer first.

In addition, a few netizens urged the motorists to exercise patience while waiting to enter the carpark.

While no collisions had occurred, the drivers’ actions put others at risk, especially if another vehicle was coming up to exit the carpark at the same time.

Hopefully, this video will serve as a reminder for all motorists to be a little more patient and gracious on the road.

