Lashing strap flung over truck cracks car windshield in Toh Guan, netizens say it could’ve killed someone

A car driving through Toh Guan Enterprise Hub became part of an unfortunate incident when a lashing strap sailed over a truck and smashed into its windshield.

The workplace mishap allegedly occurred on 16 May at 11.02am, on level 3 of the Enterprise Hub in Jurong East.

In the video uploaded by SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the camcar is seen passing by a flatbed truck owned by logistics provider, Regent Group.

Moments later, an unseen employee on the other side tosses a yellow lashing strap over the truck, meant to secure the cargo from falling off during transit.

The strap goes over the truck as intended before its metal hook strikes the passing car.

As a result, the strap cracks the car’s windshield with a loud clatter.

The driver brakes at once and, after a short moment’s pause, takes a right turn around the front of the truck to confront the employee.

“Regent Logistics Pte Ltd employee threw [a] lashing strap across to secure their load without traffic control or [a] marshaller,” the camcar driver wrote in the SGRV caption.

The footage showed the crack on the windshield of their vehicle.

They pointed out that if the strap’s hook had hit a motorcyclist or a person walking by, it would lead to a more serious outcome.

MS News has reached out to Regent Group for a statement on the incident.

Netizen urges MOM report for ‘unsafe work practice’

Many netizens agreed with the camcar driver that more serious consequences could have occurred if the strap had hit a person.

A commenter called the incident an “unsafe work practice” and urged the OP to make a report to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

One user said the driver had everything needed to make an insurance claim and questioned if they had made the post for sympathy points.

Others replied that it was likely for safety awareness and criticised the user’s comment.

Another commenter called the incident rare and jokingly compared it to winning the first prize in the lottery, albeit with a reward of a cracked windshield instead of money.

