Man Causes Fire In Tampines Flat After Dropping Lit Cigarette, Faces 18 Months’ Jail

Man Causes Fire In Tampines Flat By Dropping Lit Cigarette, Intends To Plead Guilty

Back in January, a fire broke out at a flat at Block 941 Tampines Avenue 5.

The fire engulfed a two-storey unit on the 10th floor, and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel rescued an unconscious man in the flat. As a precautionary measure, they also evacuated around 180 people from the nearby units.

Recently, a man was charged in court for dropping a lit cigarette on the floor of the flat, causing the fire.

Man drops lit cigarette on bedroom floor

On Monday (12 Dec), 63-year-old Loh Fu Wah was charged with one count of negligently causing a fire in the flat on 28 Jan.

According to the charge sheet, Loh allegedly dropped a lit cigarette on the floor of a bedroom. The floor reportedly had kerosene on it, which caused the fire.

The fire then consumed the two-storey unit on the 10th floor and the common corridor along the entrance.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Loh intends to plead guilty when he returns to court in January.

If convicted, he faces 18 months’ jail, a fine, or both.

SCDF evacuated 180 people from nearby units

SCDF received an alert about the incident around 10.30pm on 28 Jan.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the raging fire and had to force their way into the flat.

Then, they discovered a man lying unconscious on the floor. Subsequently, they conveyed him to Changi General Hospital.

SCDF personnel proceeded to evacuate about 180 people from the neighbouring units as a precaution.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.