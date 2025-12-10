Loan sharks from S’pore allegedly throw improvised bomb at JB man’s home

Man’s family ‘living in fear’ after loan sharks threw bomb into JB home and left threatening message

Loan sharks from Singapore allegedly threw an improvised bomb onto the porch of a house in the Taman Universiti neighbourhood in Iskandar Puteri, Johor Bahru (JB), on Saturday (6 Dec).

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the homeowner, 58-year-old Hoo Chong Kang, said his 35-year-old son, who works in Changi Airport, saw a money-lending offer on social media in November.

“He has a girlfriend and often buys her gifts, sometimes leaving him with little money,” the father revealed in a press conference led by the special representative of Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament (MP) on Monday (8 Dec).

His son then asked to borrow S$10,000, but the loan shark, who was based in Singapore, offered him S$30,000 instead, The Star reported.

Homeowner’s son never received loan

Mr Hoo said his son claimed he never received the loan, but the illegal moneylender alleged that they had transferred a sum to his bank account and demanded that he pay a S$10,000 interest.

Fearing for his safety, the son borrowed S$7,000 from his friends to pay the loan shark.

However, they then insisted that he pay another S$4,000, which he couldn’t procure.

At this point, the son told Mr Hoo about the situation, having previously shared his personal and family information with the illegal moneylender, who initially posed as a licensed financial company.

The loan shark then introduced the son to another moneylender, who offered a loan to help him settle his debt but charged a S$3,000 processing fee.

After the son declined the offer, Mr Hoo began receiving threatening calls from the syndicate on 28 Nov.

Two men throw improvised bomb at JB home and leave note

Mr Hoo initially thought the calls were empty threats, but on 6 Dec, at around 4.18am, he smelled something burning outside his home.

Upon checking, he found his front porch on fire, with scattered shards of glass that led him to believe the flames were due to a Molotov cocktail, NST reported.

“When I checked the CCTV footage, I saw a motorcycle carrying two men stop in front of the house before they committed the act,” Mr Hoo shared.

Additionally, the men left a note on his gate, telling his son to repay them immediately.

Family has been ‘living in fear’

Mr Hoo hoped that the authorities could apprehend the loan sharks harassing his family.

He shared that, following the incident, his family members have been staying with acquaintances for their safety, while he stayed alone at home.

He lamented:

Imagine being harassed even though we did not take any loan — it is a cruel act. I admit my son made a mistake by not checking the background of the financial institution first, but the situation we are facing is extremely difficult.

“I cannot imagine what would have happened if their actions had caused a major fire, resulting in the loss of our property or even lives,” he added.

Mr Hoo and his son have since lodged three police reports — two in Malaysia and one in Singapore.

Malaysian authorities confirmed that they have received Mr Hoo’s reports, adding that the investigation is ongoing, The Star reported.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.