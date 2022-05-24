M’sia Janitor Looks Like Riverdale’s KJ Apa, He’s Reportedly From Pakistan

Janitor In Malaysia Goes Viral On TikTok For Looking Like Justin Bieber & KJ Apa

Every now and then, a celebrity doppelganger pops up online and captivates the internet. Remember this Lee Kuan Yew lookalike? Or this Indonesian ice cream seller who could pass off as Donnie Yen’s twin?

Recently, a TikToker posted a video of a cleaner in Putrajaya, Malaysia, who had captured her attention with his good looks.

She later bumped into him again and took the opportunity to find out more about him.

As it turns out, he isn’t a “Mat Salleh” (Caucasian) as everyone previously assumed, but actually hails from Pakistan.

Other users have pointed out his resemblance to various western stars, such as Justin Bieber and ‘Riverdale’ star KJ Apa.

TikToker’s videos of handsome janitor in Malaysia go viral

On 13 May, TikTok user Maya Suhaimi posted a video of a man clearing a public bin in Putrajaya.

Netizens seemed surprised to see a Caucasian-looking man working as a janitor in the country. Some joked that he could be an undercover American spy.

Many also said he looked like various western celebrities, such as ‘You’ actor Penn Badgley and singer Shawn Mendes.

Cleaner is actually from Pakistan

About a week later, Maya spotted the janitor again and decided to go and speak to him.

This time, her clip shows a much clearer view of his face.

According to Maya, the man’s name is Khan, and he is from Pakistan.

She also clarified that, unlike what she and many others initially thought, he is neither a Caucasian nor a CIA agent, for that matter.

After seeing this close-up, TikTokers are now comparing his looks to Justin Bieber, KJ Apa, and Dylan O’Brien. Many also agree that he has what it takes to be a model.

Wonder if we’ll see him in fashion campaigns soon

With Khan’s pictures making waves online, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s only a matter of time before he catches the attention of a model scout.

We’re also curious to know what Bieber, Apa, and all the rest would think if they found out they had a doppelganger on this side of the world.

Do you agree that Khan looks like those celebrities? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @mayasuhaimi on TikTok and Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images via Grazia Magazine.

