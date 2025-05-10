‘Come to Malaysia’: Netizen encourages white men to skip Thailand if they’re looking for ‘traditional wives’

Netizen encourages white men to come to Malaysia if they’re looking for ‘traditional wives’

A Reddit thread encouraging white men to consider visiting Malaysia instead of Thailand if they’re looking for “traditional wives” has gained some notoriety online.

The original post, started on 5 May, has since elicited nearly 500 comments discussing the various strategies to pursue women in the country.

Chinese Malaysians more accepting of foreign white husbands, Redditor claims

Posting in r/thepassportbros, the Redditor addressed “passport bros” — typically referring to a Western man who uses his passport to travel and seek out women from other, often poorer, countries.

He alleged that “local fair-skinned ethnic Chinese Christians/Catholics/Buddhists” are more accepting of a foreign white husband.

Professing to have encountered plenty of “successful marriages” in this vein, he offered up the white dad of his son’s classmate as an example.

He claimed that the man in question is of “average height”, “average looking”, and “not muscular” — but he has a “not-bad-looking” local Chinese wife.

Redditor gives tips on finding ‘traditional wives’ in Malaysia

The OP then went on to outline various strategies a foreigner might want to employ in search of a “traditional wife”.

“Don’t use dating apps or go to nightclubs,” he said, adding:

You’ll definitely attract the wrong type of woman, and possibly get scammed.

Instead, he encouraged foreign men to pick up a hobby and join a class, entering social circles with locals.

Alternatively, he suggested simply asking out a salesperson at a mall or a waitress at a restaurant.

Post gets mixed responses from netizens

The post was shared on social media platform X, where several netizens responded negatively to what was said.

While the original post on X has been deleted, World Of Buzz quoted one commenter as saying the OP’s views were “so disgusting”.

Another X user who claimed to be Chinese Malaysian found it “insulting”.

Her mother used to tell her not to marry a white man or she would get disowned, she said, adding:

Didn’t understand her but now I do.

Meanwhile, the response within the Reddit thread itself was mixed.

Some were grateful for the advice, saying there are “lots of beautiful ladies” in Malaysia.

Another netizen even offered more advice for those interested in looking for women in Malaysia, adding that there was a “more leveled [sic] playing field” in the country compared with other Southeast Asian nations such as Thailand, Laos or Cambodia.

However, those in the thread were mocked by one commenter as “amoral bureaucrats from Asian tourism boards”.

