Malaysian Singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin Passes Away Due To Covid-19

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in Malaysia is still in the thousands. Unfortunately, this also means that there is a higher chance for those who have tested Covid-19 positive to succumb to it.

A Malaysian singer, Siti Sarah Raisuddin, 37, passed away on Monday (9 Aug) after contracting Covid-19.

Her husband, Shahmira Muhamad, took to Instagram to share the sad news.

Source

Ms Siti Sarahwas also 8 months pregnant when she succumbed to Covid-19. Thankfully, doctors were able to save the baby boy.

Family of singer contracted Covid-19 from domestic helper

Ms Siti Sarah first posted on Instagram about her family contracting Covid-19 on 25 Jul.

Her husband, also known as Shuib Sepahtu, and their 3 other children – Uwais Alqarni, 10, Dzahira Talita Zahra, 8, and Ariq Matin, 6 – all tested Covid-19 positive after their domestic helper contracted the virus.

The Star reported that Siti had to be hospitalised on 4 Aug after her oxygen levels dropped and could not stop coughing.

She was later admitted into the Canselor Tuanku Muhriz UKM Hospital (HCTM) where she had to be intubated on 6 Aug.

Source

Managed to deliver baby safely at 8 months

Since Siti was 8 months pregnant, doctors had to deliver her baby to prevent complications.

Though Ayash Affan was born prematurely on 6 Aug, the doctors were able to deliver him safely.

Unfortunately, Siti’s body was unable to fight the virus and she passed away at 5.13am on Monday (9 Aug) at the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Medical Centre.

Her husband Shuib broke the sad news on Instagram.

He said, “My heavenly angel has gone forever. Please give us your Al-Fatihah (prayers).”

Condolences to the singer’s family and friends

It is always saddening to hear when someone passes on due to Covid-19 complications.

Although Covid-19 restrictions in Malaysia are slowly easing in certain states, it is still important to take necessary precautions to reduce further transmissions.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. May she rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shuib Sepahtu on Instagram.