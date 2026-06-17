2 M’sians awarded by police after helping recover stolen S’pore-registered pleasure craft

Two Malaysians presented with SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award by Police Coast Guard

Two Malaysian men have been awarded the SaferSG Public Spiritedness Award after helping authorities recover a stolen Singapore-registered pleasure craft.

The award ceremony was held at sea off northern Pulau Ubin on Tuesday (16 June).

Fisherman spots suspicious vessel in Malaysian waters

On 2 June, Malaysian fisherman Muhammad Azrie Bin Manab spotted a Singapore-registered pleasure craft moored in Malaysian Territorial Waters (MTW).

Finding the vessel’s presence unusual, he took a photo and shared it with his cousin, Khairil Faizal Bin Othman.

Mr Khairil later approached a Police Coast Guard (PCG) patrol boat and reported the sighting.

Acting on the information, PCG officers were able to locate and recover the vessel, which had earlier been reported stolen.

Stolen craft returned to owner

The recovery operation was carried out with assistance from the Royal Malaysia Police’s Marine Police Force.

The pleasure craft was subsequently returned to its rightful owner in Singapore.

Investigations into the theft are ongoing.

PCG commander praises cross-border cooperation

During the award presentation, Senior Assistant Commissioner Ang Eng Seng, Commander of the PCG, commended both men for their public-spirited actions.

He highlighted the importance of cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia in combating cross-border crime.

“Criminals exploit jurisdictional borders to evade law enforcement,” he said.

“This case is an exemplary example showcasing the success of the cross-jurisdiction partnership between Singapore and Malaysia.”

Authorities urge anyone encountering suspicious vessels or maritime activities to report them immediately to the police.

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force (SPF).