30-Year-Old Man Struck With Sharp Object In Clarke Quay Attack On 20 Mar

Just this month alone, there’s been a slew of incidents in Singapore involving individuals holding knives and other sharp objects in public.

Rather distressingly, another such incident recently occurred in Clarke Quay on 20 Mar.

A 30-year-old man was reportedly attacked with a sharp object from behind while he was buying drinks at a convenience store.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers later arrived at the scene and conveyed the man to Singapore General Hospital. Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Man assaulted with sharp object in Clarke Quay attack

According to The Straits Times (ST), the victim Mr Chua was celebrating a friend’s birthday at a restaurant along Merchant Road on Sunday (20 Mar) night.

At about 10.30pm, the 30-year-old walked over to a 7-Eleven store to get some drinks.

Out of nowhere, Mr Chua was struck multiple times on the back of his head with a sharp object.

The financial consultant bled profusely but somehow managed to return to the restaurant where his friends were at.

Responding to MS News queries, SCDF said they received a call for assistance along Keng Cheow Street at about 11.05pm.

They later conveyed the injured man to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Man reportedly had 20 stitches and 2 operations

Mr Chua suffered three wounds on his head and needed 20 stitches and two operations, his girlfriend told 8world News. He was discharged 3 days later on Wednesday (23 Mar).

She added that the doctor estimated the weapon to be about 10cm long.

Given how quickly the incident occurred, Mr Chua couldn’t remember what happened after the attack or who the attacker was.

Appeal for witnesses to assist police

The man’s girlfriend has since penned a Facebook post, explaining that her boyfriend was attacked near Riverside Plaza.

Hoping to expedite investigations, the girlfriend is appealing for eyewitnesses who were in the vicinity on 20 Mar between 10pm and 11.30pm.

Anyone who can be of help can reach out via Facebook here.

Hope for man’s smooth recovery

It’s disturbing to hear about such a horrific attack happening in one of our popular nightlife districts.

We wish Mr Chua a speedy recovery and that the police will be able to get the information required to apprehend the person responsible for the attack.

