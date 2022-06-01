M’sian Man Found Dead Inside Rented McLaren, Case Classified As Sudden Death

Malaysian Man Found Dead Inside Rented McLaren Sports Car

On 30 May (Monday), a Malaysian man was found dead in a McLaren sports car outside a nightclub in Kuala Lumpur.

The victim has since been identified as a 28-year-old man from Klang, Selangor.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was rented.

As of now, the case has been classified as sudden death, with a post mortem pending.

Civilian found the body in front of nightclub

According to Free Malaysia Today, Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they were tipped off by a civilian about the case.

A member of the public contacted emergency services at 6.42pm to report the body.

Following that, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department was dispatched to the nightclub.

Firefighters forced the car door open with special tools, and once the victim’s body was extracted, medics confirmed he was dead.

Police classify case as sudden death

As there were no criminal elements, the police have classified the case as sudden death for the time being, The Star reported.

Apart from that, there were also no visible signs of injuries on the victim’s body.

The body is currently undergoing post mortem at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

District police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya told Berita Harian that the police are also investigating how the car came to be in front of the nightclub.

Condolences to the deceased’s family

Losing a loved one under mysterious circumstances is never easy, and we hope authorities can uncover more details to give the victim’s family closure.

MS News sends our condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Berita Harian.