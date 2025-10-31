Man in Thailand arrested for drug possession, claims he thought meth will boost his vehicle’s horsepower

Man in Thailand claims he thought meth will boost vehicle’s horsepower, arrested for drug possession

Police in Thailand were baffled when a man they were arresting, possessing meth, claimed he bought the drug to boost his motorcycle’s horsepower.

According to Khaosod, police were on routine patrols on 30 Oct when they stumbled upon the man at a gas station in Samut Songkhram province.

Routine search reveals drugs

When police noticed the 29-year-old’s modified motorcycle, they approached him. A search revealed the man to be possessing one and a half tablets of Ya ba, a drug containing a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine.

A small plastic medicine bag contained the orange tablet inscribed with the letter WY. He hid the bag inside a box of candy in his bag.

Inside the same box, police also discovered crystal meth, more commonly known as ice in Thailand.

Wild claims about drug potency

Police took the man to get his urine tested, revealing that he had drugs in his system. During questioning, the 29-year-old admitted to drug possession. He also claimed that he had bought the drugs along because he believed that they would boost his vehicle’s horsepower.

Police charged the man with possession of illegal drugs as well as another charge for consumption.

