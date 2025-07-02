Man in M’sia narrowly escapes death during shooting outside school by leaning back into car seat

Man in his car narrowly escapes shooting outside Penang school

A man in a pickup truck narrowly escaped a shooting outside a school in Butterworth, Penang, on Tuesday (1 July).

The man in his 40s was parked on the roadside at around 5pm, waiting to pick up his son, when he was suddenly ambushed by two men on a motorcycle.

Fortunately, he noticed the gunmen approaching his vehicle. Thinking quickly, he lowered his seat and leaned back to avoid the bullets.

The car’s windows were also dark-tinted, helping him emerge unscathed despite the gunmen firing several shots at the driver’s side window.

Gunmen shot at car at least five times

Many people were at the scene during the incident as it was rush hour.

According to witnesses, the suspects wore helmets and masks, and the shooter was in the back seat of the motorcycle.

Witnesses also believe the attackers were well-prepared, as the crime was done swiftly, and the two fled after the attack.

At least five bullet holes were seen in the driver’s seat window, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Motive of shooting still unknown

Upon receiving the report, the police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.

They collected bullet shells and surveillance camera footage from the scene.

Speaking to The Star, North Seberang Perai OCPD Assistant Commissioner Anuar Abdul Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that police have launched an investigation.

The identity of the gunmen and their motive are still unknown.

