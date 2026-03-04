Man slashes cat while robbing apartment in Philippines, steals S$305 in cash & jewellery

Man slashes tenant’s pet cat while robbing apartment in Navotas City

A man slashed a pet cat while robbing an apartment building in Navotas City, Metro Manila, Philippines, early on Monday morning (2 March).

CCTV footage shows the man scaling the wall of the building around 5am.

According to an ABS-CBN report, the suspect gained entry into two units while their residents were at work.

Thief steals cash, jewellery, and coin bank

The thief stole 8,000 Philippine pesos (PHP) (around S$175) in cash, jewellery worth PHP 6,000 (S$130), and a coin bank.

One of the victims shared her frustration with ABS-CBN: “I saved that up for two years. My husband and I work hard even if our jobs are difficult.”

She added: “If they just took it to fund their vices, they should’ve gotten to work.”

The tenant’s pet cat was also injured after the thief slashed it with a knife.

“I take very good care of that cat, even if it’s not purebred. We love it very much,” the woman said. “Now it’s scared, just like us.”

Thief changes clothes before fleeing

The thief stayed in the building for nearly two hours.

Another CCTV camera recorded his exit from the building’s opposite door, where he changed clothes before fleeing the scene.

Building caretaker Arnold Lacson expressed his surprise, saying he was shocked when the tenants woke him up and told him they had been robbed.

Upon inspecting the tenants’ rooms, he found their belongings scattered across the floor.

“He climbed into the building like Spider-Man. That wall is so difficult to climb,” he added.

Community official suspects thief is an outsider

Local community official Erlinda Macatunao suspects the thief is not a resident of the area.

“We already know all the thieves here. The community officials are aware of them,” she said.

Based on statements from neighbours, Ms Macatunao believes the suspect is an outsider.

In response, community officials have increased security measures in the area and are working closely with the police to apprehend the suspect.

Featured image adapted from ABS-CBN News on YouTube.