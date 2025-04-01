Drunk man allegedly threatens to kill cabin crew on S’pore-bound plane, faces up to 10 years in jail

Drunk man to be charged for allegedly threatening to kill cabin crew

A 42-year-old man was arrested upon arrival in Singapore after allegedly threatening to kill a cabin crew member mid-flight.

The intoxicated passenger also grabbed a fellow traveller and repeatedly shoved the seat in front of him, disturbing those around him.

Authorities confirmed he will be charged on Tuesday (1 April) and could face severe penalties, including up to 10 years in jail, The Straits Times reported.

Man grabs passenger & threatens cabin crew

The incident occurred on 27 February aboard a flight bound for Singapore.

According to The Straits Times, the suspect allegedly grabbed the passenger seated beside him and forcefully shoved the seat in front, causing distress to others.

A male cabin crew member stepped in to defuse the situation, but the unruly passenger reportedly grabbed his wrist and verbally threatened to kill him.

The police were alerted to the disturbance at 6.55am.

Restrained for the rest of flight

According to a statement from the Singapore Police Force (SPF), he flight crew warned the passenger that if his behaviour continued, the plane would be diverted back to its departure point.

Only then did he comply, after which he was placed in restraints for the remainder of the journey.

Upon arrival, Airport Police Division officers arrested him immediately.

Facing multiple charges with severe penalties

The accused will be charged with:

Using criminal force on a person

Criminal intimidation with a threat to kill

Disrupting order and discipline on board an aircraft while intoxicated

If found guilty of using criminal force, he could face up to three months’ imprisonment, a fine of up to S$1,500, or both.

For the criminal intimidation charge, he may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined, or both.

Additionally, for the charge of endangering order and discipline while drunk on board an aircraft, he could face up to a year in jail, a S$20,000 fine, or both.

Authorities have since reminded the public that physical aggression, verbal threats, and interfering with the duties of airline staff can pose serious safety risks.

Passengers are urged to abide by air safety regulations and behave responsibly while on board.

Also read: Abusive passenger offloaded from Singapore Airlines plane, delays flight for close to 2 hours

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MSNews.