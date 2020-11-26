Mandarin Oriental Offers $100 Dining Credits To SingapoRediscovers Voucher Users

Many Singaporeans are eagerly awaiting the roll out of the SingapoRediscovers vouchers just in time for the December holidays.

If you’re already scouring for deals among the 147 hotels and 37 attractions where they can be used, perhaps you could consider the Mandarin Oriental Singapore.

While each Singaporean has $100 worth of vouchers to spend, if you spend them at the Mandarin Oriental they’ll reward you with $100 of dining credits.

That effectively doubles the spending power of your vouchers!

$100 in dining credits to be used during stay

In a video posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday (24 Nov), Mandarin Oriental encouraged customers to book a stay with them using the SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

It’s especially worth it due to the $100 in dining credits they’re offering.

The credits can be used only during the period of stay, but we’re sure guests won’t have a problem using them up due to the lavish dining options available.

Range of dining options

Guests will be spoiled for choice on how to use their $100 dining credits, as they’ll be valid at places like elegant Italian restaurant Dolce Vita.

Guests who prefer cuisine closer to home can use them at eclectic Cantonese restaurant Cherry Garden instead.

If you’re just looking for a tipple with light bites, but with a breathtaking view of Marina Bay, check out Mo Bar.

If you just want to lounge by the pool, you can have poolside snacks and drinks in private cabanas.

While the dining credits can’t be used at for the Cherry Garden Dim Sum Brunch, Morton’s The Steakhouse, Teppan-Ya, and in-room dining, we think the array of other options should be enough to satisfy any gourmand.

Besides, the rooms already come with breakfast for 2 at Melt Cafe, so you won’t have to fork out a single cent on other food during your stay.

For the 3rd and 4th occupants of rooms that’re big enough for them, complimentary bed and breakfast is offered.

Late check-out from Jan to Jun

Of course, the Mandarin Oriental is also adored for its luxurious rooms with stunning views of Marina Bay or the sea, including the Singapore Flyer and Benjamin Sheares Bridge.

As they know that their guests won’t bear to leave the comfort of their rooms, Mandarin Oriental is also offering late check-out.

How late is late? That’s 6pm — A whopping 6 hours after most normal hotel check-outs.

This applies only for those who’re staying from 2 Jan to 30 Jun 2021.

Nothing like a good bargain

There’s nothing like a good bargain, and doubling the value of your SingapoRediscovers vouchers sounds like one.

The promotion is applicable to bookings made with the vouchers from 1-21 Dec, and for stays from 1 Dec to 30 Jun 2021, so there’s plenty of flexibility in terms of when you want to stay.

If you want to double the value of your SingapoRediscovers vouchers, check out the hotel’s SingapoRediscovers promotion here.

Don’t forget to redeem your vouchers online with SingPass or at community centres or clubs from 1 Dec!

