Man Tosses Box Made Of Matchsticks To Downstairs Neighbour In Anchorvale

It is a crime for anyone to throw items out their house window, especially if it is a potential fire hazard.

Recently, police found a suspicious item in a residential unit along Anchorvale. Upon investigating, they found out that a man had flicked a box made of matchsticks to a unit downstairs.

The man has since been arrested and will be charged for the unlawful use of an explosive substance.

Suspicious box made of matchsticks found in Anchorvale Link unit

According to a media release on Wednesday (18 Aug), the Singapore Police Force said they received a call last Saturday (14 Aug) about a suspicious item found in a residential unit along Anchorvale Link.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a man living in Anchorvale Link had flicked a box made of matchsticks and tape out of his house window.

The item then landed in the unit of his neighbour, staying a few floors down.

When the item landed, it made a small exploding sound, prompting the neighbour to call the police for assistance. Thankfully, there was no damage to property or hurt caused.

Man arrested & will be charged on 18 Aug

After extensive investigations and ground enquiries, officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to identify the man. He has since been arrested and will be charged on Wednesday (18 Aug).

The unlawful use of an explosive substance is punishable under Section 4 of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act.

Those found guilty could be sentenced to life imprisonment and caning of not less than 6 strokes.

The police have since reminded the public of the severity of such offences, as these items are a potential fire hazard.

Furthermore, they could also cause noise pollution, undue alarm to the public, and inflict serious injury and damage to property.

Unlawful use of explosive substances carries a heavy penalty

While we are unsure why the man built such a box or whether he intended to throw it into his neighbour unit, such actions are illegal.

Unlawful use of explosive substances is a serious crime and can pose a danger to others.

Thankfully, the box made of matchsticks did not cause a fire, nor did it injure anyone. Otherwise, the consequences would’ve been worse.

