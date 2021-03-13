57-Year-Old Male Motorcyclist Gets Trapped Under Minibus & Passes Away, 38-Year-Old Driver Arrested

Riding a motorcycle in Singapore is fraught with danger, and accidents involving motorcyclists are alarmingly common.

Sadly, many of them end tragically, with serious injury or death.

The latest one happened just this morning on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE), when a motorcycle and minibus got into an accident.

Source

This unfortunately resulted in another road fatality, as the motorcyclist passed away at the scene.

Take a look at the video here:

Accident on 13 Mar causes jam on PIE

A video of the aftermath, posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group, starts off with a bit of a jam.

Judging from the road sign on the left, it’s on the PIE in the direction of Tuas, before the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) exit.

Source

From the timestamp, the video was taken on Saturday (13 Mar) morning at 7.33am.

We can also see that only the lanes on the far left and far right (lanes 1 & 5) are passable.

As the video continues, the reason for the lane closure is revealed: A white minibus is stopped between lanes 3 & 4.

Chillingly, in front of it is probably a body, which has been covered by a white sheet.

Source

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a tweet at 7.25am, just 8 minutes before the video was recorded.

It said the accident had caused a jam all the way up to the Eng Neo Avenue exit.

Source

Bits & pieces of motorcycle on the road

As the video continues, we see bits and pieces of a motorcycle on the road.

Source

The largest part is some distance away from the minibus.

Source

A man in a blue T-shirt, cap and black shorts is also seen at the side of the road, talking with a police officer.

Man trapped under vehicle

In a statement sent to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the road traffic accident on Saturday (13 Mar) at about 6.43am.

The location was the PIE in the direction towards Tuas, before the BKE exit.

The location of the accident in Sep 2020.

Source

When the SCDF arrived, it found a man trapped under a vehicle.

They had to use lifting tools to extricate him.

Man pronounced dead at the scene

Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the deceased was the motorcyclist.

He was 57 years old.

38-year-old minibus driver arrested

The minibus driver was a 38-year-old man, ST reported.

The police arrested him for careless driving causing death.

They are investigating the tragic incident.

Do be careful riding a motorcycle on the road

Sadly, this isn’t the only road fatality involving a motorcyclist this month. On 1 Mar, a fatal accident on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

In Feb, an accident on Braddell Road caused the death of another motorcyclist, leaving his family in the dark as to what happened.

Though there were fewer road accidents in 2020, the number of motorcyclists involved in fatal accidents remains disproportionately high, said the police.

Thus, do be careful if you ride a motorcycle. If your friends or loved ones do so, do advise them to be careful too.

MS News sends our heartfelt condolences to the motorcyclist’s friends and family, and hope he will rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured images adapted from Facebook.