PIE Collision Causes Motorcycle To Be Sandwiched Between Vehicles

When driving on the road, vehicles should be spaced a safe distance between one another.

This will help to reduce the likelihood of an accident, should drivers need to jam on the brakes.

Unfortunately, a van driver who did not adhere to the safety rules caused a motorcyclist to get injured.

A chain collision involving 1 van, 2 cars, and a motorcycle occurred along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) yesterday (6 Oct) at around 2pm.

Motorcycle sandwiched between vehicles at PIE

A chain collision occurred on Wednesday (6 Oct) along the PIE towards Changi before the Lorong 2 Toa Payoh exit.

In a video posted by a Facebook netizen, a van could be seen driving relatively fast on the first lane.

Unfortunately, the van driver did not maintain a safe distance between him and the motorcycle ahead of him. The van was unable to brake in time, causing the vehicles to collide.

Additionally, the impact resulted in the motorcycle getting sandwiched between the van and another white car in front.

The motorcyclist seemed to have rolled away from his vehicle to prevent getting trapped between the van and white car.

However, he was still injured due to the fall.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it was alerted to the scene at around 2.05pm.

The motorcyclist was later conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, according to SCDF.

Maintain safe distance on the road

All drivers should ensure they keep a safe distance from other vehicles on the road to prevent accidents from happening.

Though the van’s behaviour on the road did not cause a fatal accident, it could have been prevented if it adhered to road safety.

MS News hopes the motorcyclist did not suffer any serious injuries and will have a speedy recovery.

