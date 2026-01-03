Mum in Thailand smacks 16-year-old son after he gets arrested for modified motorcycle

Mum smacks teen son after he was arrested for modified bike

A mum in Thailand has gone viral for giving her 16-year-old son a verbal thrashing before smacking him in the head for modifying his motorcycle.

Remarkably, she does this in front of three police officers, who had just arrested the boy.

According to Channel 7 News, the incident occurred on Wednesday (24 Dec) afternoon in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Police arrest teen for modded bike

Police apprehended the boy after discovering his motorcycle had been modified to make the exhaust louder.

After the arrest, they contacted the boy’s mother.

As they were recording the arrest, she arrived at the scene on another motorcycle and immediately began scolding him.

In the clip, she begins to yell at her son before even getting off of the bike.

When she does get off, she immediately walked over to the teenager and smacked him in the head in front of the three police officers.

“I already told you to remove the modification,” she told him.

“I need to use this motorcycle for work.”

Part of local crackdown on modified motorcycles

The boy was fined for the modification and the motorcycle was confiscated by authorities.

The arrest was part of a local crackdown on modified motorcycles.

According to Thairath, residents of Nakhon Si Thammarat had previously complained about the noise from modified motorcycles.

The phenomenon is not limited to the southern city — noisy motorcycles have long been an issue in Thailand.

Earlier this year, Pattaya Mail reported on it, saying that the constant noise frustrated both locals and travelers alike.

