S’poreans slam rise in Chinese restaurants having non-English menus, call it ‘exclusionary’

Redditor calls Chinese restaurants with non-English menus ‘exclusionary’

A recent Reddit post has sparked a heated debate among Singaporeans over an alleged growing trend: an increasing number of Chinese eateries are offering menus that are almost entirely in Chinese, with little to no English translations.

While Chinese menus may seem natural for Chinese establishments, many locals are calling out the move as exclusionary, especially to non-Chinese speaking Singaporeans, including minorities and even Chinese locals who aren’t fluent in the language.

Menus leave non-Chinese speakers out

The Reddit post titled “The problem with Mainland Chinese restaurants in Singapore is the language barrier and lack of English, as a Non-Chinese Singaporean” on r/singapore highlighted how many new Chinese-run eateries are sidelining English altogether.

As an Indian Muslim, the OP shared his love for halal Chinese cuisine, such as Lanzhou beef noodles and halal Haidilao in Indonesia. However, he lamented that the experience in Singapore has become alienating due to language barriers.

“This does not refer to larger chains like HDL, Luckin, Chagee but rather the smaller restaurants you see popping up here and there, like in Bugis or Clementi where there’s a growing Mainland Chinese population,” the OP explained.

He noted a visible spike in non-English menus, saying:

I feel that the brooding issue with the PRC restaurants is not bcos they’re everywhere or their effects on rentals, but bcos they primarily use Chinese in their menus and marketing, with minimal English.

Even when English is included, the OP said it’s often in tiny fonts or offers only partial translations. “In the menus, the translations can also be terrible,” he added.

This creates a frustrating experience for non-Chinese speakers who want to try Chinese cuisine but are deterred by the language barrier.

Food delivery riders also affected

The language gap doesn’t just affect dine-in customers.

According to the OP, even food delivery riders may face difficulty identifying stalls that only display Chinese signage, sometimes leading to delays and confusion.

“The lack of English makes it seem they do not really want to expand their business’ clientele,” he added. “Do they think everyone speaks Chinese?”

He added that such environments often feel unwelcoming to non-Chinese speakers, even if they don’t patronise non-halal eateries.

Non-Chinese Singaporeans feel ‘like a foreigner’

The post struck a chord with many. One commenter shared that as a minority in Singapore, it has become increasingly common to find Chinese eateries where “none of the staff speak [English]”.

“I’m really sick and tired of being treated like I’m a foreigner here,” they wrote, adding that this reflects a deeper issue of social integration.

Others called the alleged trend a regression in Singapore’s multicultural values, arguing that English was meant to bridge gaps between communities, not be sidelined.

“English is the language that’s supposed to bridge the social divide between races,” one commenter lamented.

OP said he felt compelled to speak up for Singaporeans

Speaking to MS News, the 22-year-old — who prefers to remain anonymous — clarified that he raised the issue not from a religious standpoint, but as a concerned Singaporean.

“It feels that our country’s culture has a tendency to not speak out, so I had to say it,” he explained.

He first noticed the issue back in 2019, but said it became more prevalent in 2022 after China reopened its borders.

He cited areas like Bugis, Chinatown, Clementi, and Toa Payoh as examples where he’s seen this Chinese-only trend gaining traction.

He also shared that many of his non-Chinese peers tend to dismiss the issue entirely.

“They would brush it off as ‘not our problem, we wont support them anyway’ but I feel the issue is more to that,” he shared.

