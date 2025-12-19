PM Wong on leave from 20-31 Dec, DPM Gan Kim Yong is Acting PM

PM Wong will go on leave till the end of the year, says PMO

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will be going on leave for the rest of the year, said the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a statement on Friday (19 Dec).

That means that from 20 to 31 Dec, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will be Acting PM.

PM Wong announces that he’s going on leave

Mr Wong announced his upcoming break in a Facebook reel on Friday, which kicked off with the sound of the viral Jet2 Holiday Meme.

It started by showing him typing on a laptop, then closing and keeping it in a bag.

He then took his jacket and walked towards the door, possibly looking forward to a holiday.

He wished everyone a joyful end to the year with their loved ones, as well as a Happy New Year.

DPM Gan was Acting Minister the last time PM Wong went on leave

Since Mr Wong took office in 2024, Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, has been Acting PM a number of times.

He filled in the role for the first time at the end of last year, when the PM also went on leave.

When Mr Wong reshuffled the Cabinet in May this year, he announced three new coordinating ministers, one of whom will be Acting PM when he and Mr Gan are both not around:

Law Minister K. Shanmugam, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security

Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung, who is also Coordinating Minister for Social Policies

