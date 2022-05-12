Passenger Without Flight Experience Lands Plane Safely In Florida After Pilot Reportedly Falls Ill

Passenger Without Flight Experience Lands Plane In Florida On 10 May

Every time we board a plane, we trust the pilot to get us to our destinations safely. Unfortunately, unexpected emergencies may sometimes occur.

On Tuesday (10 May), an aircraft passenger with no flying experience somehow managed to land the plane he was on in Florida — the pilot had apparently fallen unconscious one hour into the flight.

HERO ALERT: A passenger with no flying experience just landed a plane in Florida with the help of an Air Traffic Controller after the pilot fell unconscious. This is the exact moment where he nailed a perfect landing. 👏🏼👏🏼pic.twitter.com/lYEQ7WTCt2 — Goodable (@Goodable) May 11, 2022

The miraculous feat was made possible thanks to guidance from air traffic controllers.

Passenger with no flight experience takes control of the plane

According to The Straits Times (ST), a single-engine Cessna 208 had left Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas on 10 May. At the time, there were only three people on the plane — two passengers and a pilot.

Everything was going well until about an hour into the flight. The pilot said he didn’t feel well before slumping against the controls, unconscious.

As the plane went into a nose-dive, Mr Darren Harrison, one of the passengers, took control of the plane and attempted to stabilise it.

Mr Harrison soon got in touch with the air traffic control at Fort Pierce, Florida and asked for help. He reportedly said,

I’ve got a serious situation here. My pilot has gone incoherent. I have no idea how to fly the aeroplane.

Air traffic control comes to rescue

ST reported that an air traffic controller at Fort Pierce guided the passenger for about 10 minutes before air traffic control at Palm Beach International Airport took over.

It was Mr Robert Morgan, an air traffic controller and a flight instructor with decades of air traffic control experience, who eventually guided Mr Harrison to safety.

Recounting the experience, Mr Morgan said his priority at the time was to keep Mr Harrison calm, direct him to the runway, and reduce the power so he could descend to land.

Soon enough, Mr Harrison landed the plane safely in Florida.

Exhilarated by the successful plane landing, Mr Morgan and Mr Harrison later met on the runway where they shared a hug.

After the plane landed, Daily Mail quoted Mr Morgan saying,

It felt really good to help somebody, and he told me that he was going to go home tonight to see his pregnant wife.

One person, presumably the pilot, was later conveyed to the hospital, reports ST.

Kudos to the passenger and air traffic controller

Landing a plane successfully with absolutely no experience is a feat that is nothing short of miraculous.

We applaud Mr Harrison for keeping calm in the face of danger, as well as Mr Morgan for giving clear instructions that helped to guide the plane to safety.

Hopefully, Mr Harrison was able to celebrate his return with his pregnant wife.

