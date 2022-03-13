World Faces Unprecedented Confluence Of 5 Fragilities, Senior Minister Says

The last few years hasn’t seemed very promising for the world, to put it mildly.

Besides the obvious tumult of the Covid-19 pandemic, there’s the ever-present threat of climate change and the recent upheaval of the Ukraine crisis.

This has led Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam to describe the multiple global challenges coming all at once with a succinct phase: a “perfect long storm”.

Source

Read on to find out the “5 fragilities” combining to create this situation, and how the world can survive.

Era of uncertainty & fragility

Last Wednesday (9 Mar), Minister Tharman gave a speech at the Investment Management Association of Singapore (IMAS)-Bloomberg Investment Conference.

He said the world had entered an “era of profound uncertainty and fragility”.

This was because it’s facing not just a single menace, but an unprecedented combination of “risks and fragilities”.

The likes of this hasn’t been seen in the last 75 years, he added.

The minister also outlined 5 fragilities that have conflated to produce what he called a “perfect long storm”.

1. Ukraine war

To many people, the Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was shocking.

That’s probably because it was a “rupture” in the rules that held the globe together in a form of stability – even though this system wasn’t comfortable to all.

In particular, the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations was defied.

While the world is still learning from the conflict, the prospect of a good ending is slim, according to experts – it’s only a question of how bad the outcomes will be.

Source

While Ukraine is obviously going to be the worst hit, Russia will also be “diminished” economically, politically and reputationally.

Besides the sanctions placed on the country by others, including Singapore, investors and younger Russians are also leaving.

Thus, the outlook isn’t good for “an economy that was already weak for some time”.

2. Inflation

This leads to an inflation risk for the rest of the world, especially developing countries.

The macroeconomic risk is now heightened and higher-for-longer inflation is now a near uncertainty, along with slower growth.

That also means many parts of the world run a real risk of stagflation – when the inflation rate is high, the economic growth rate slows, and unemployment remains steadily high.

The shock isn’t limited to oil prices this time, but other commodities like food, industrial metals and fertilisers.

Supply chains, which had already been disrupted by the pandemic, are being further affected by the Ukraine crisis and sanctions.

Calling it an “unprecedented situation”, Minister Tharman said,

It’s not that inflation in itself at 5-6% is the biggest problem. It is the social and political implications, the implications for the political capital that is required for nations to address the larger challenges.

3. Climate change

One of these larger challenges is climate change, which now cannot be tackled without ensuring energy security.

The Ukraine war has given rise to that way of thinking, as even before the crisis, domestic coal production had to go up due to global growing energy demand and in order to avoid a sharp rise in energy prices.

As such, the minister offered an unpalatable fact,

In the short term, to prevent the lights from going out in Europe and to preserve social stability, new sources of oil, gas and coal are going to be necessary.

In order to deal with the longer-term challenge of climate change, we must “redouble our efforts” to move to cleaner energy and sustainability – even as the use of oil, gas and coal increases.

To do this, we need clear carbon tax and carbon pricing frameworks, among other fiscal and regulatory ones.

4. The pandemic

Even as preparation for climate change enters the mainstream, we also have to do the same for the bugbear of the last 2 years – the Covid-19 pandemic.

Though, the Omicron wave seems to be abating, Minister Tharman warned that,

Omicron will not be the last variant in the current pandemic. And Covid-19 is not the last pandemic we’re going to see.

In fact, he predicts “recurring pandemics” due to factors like global warming, deforestation, and the overall increase in human incursions into the natural world.

While no one knows when the next one will come, they’re happening more frequently, and could even be more severe than Covid-19.

Source

Thus, a massive collective effort is needed globally and within societies to fight it.

Every country should recognise that its in their interests to help the rest of the world be better prepared for the next pandemic.

5. Growth inequality

Climate change and pandemics will have the greatest effect on the poorest and most vulnerable countries.

That leads to inequality in growth and wellbeing across the world, and less inclusivity.

It will be more difficult for developing countries to converge with the advanced world, rolling back the gains they’ve made over the last few decades.

The prospect of renewed divergence is a challenge as it may result in forced mass migration, and loss of growth opportunities in the developing world.

Multilateralism to preserve global stability

After listing out these 5 fragilities, Minister Tharman offered some ways in which the world could respond to the challenges.

Global stability is “like oxygen for the international economic system”, he said, and needs to be preserved.

To do that, there’s a need for “new international rules of the game”, as well as more effective systems of deterrence.

The world has already moved past the time of unquestioned United States (US) dominance, to the era of multilateralism – but we must avoid having many systems competing with each other.

A “new US-China understanding” is of foremost importance here, and the Ukraine war should provoke the US into “fresh thinking” as to whether China is really its top security threat.

Source

Investing in global commons

We also need a new era of investment – in energy, climate and pandemic security, as well as investing in the developing world, Minister Tharman said.

This requires scaled up collaboration between the public and private sector.

So governments must figure out how to spend on “global commons”, while not skimping on other spending (e.g. defence).

In fact, the governments, corporate leaders and investors of today have to make investing in sustainability, inclusivity and health security commonplace.

Situation isn’t hopeless

In conclusion, Minister Tharman sounded a note of optimism: We are not in a hopeless situation.

The Ukraine crisis has energised people to support a global order that protects national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

It has also energised countries and corporate entities to stand up for this open and stable international order, as they recognise that long-term security is worth paying for.

Be prepared for long-term changes

The “perfect long storm” ultimately describes not just a confluence of one-off factors – it’s more like many structural shifts that will be around for some time.

Thus, as global citizens, we need to be prepared to respond to the long-term changes ahead.

The world will never be the same again, and whether mankind survives will depend on us and us alone.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Prime Minister’s Office.