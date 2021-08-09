Phone Holder With Mini Fan Available On Shopee

Due to our crazy warm weather, we’ve constantly relied on electric fans and aircon to keep ourselves refreshed. Yet, it can be difficult to chill and simultaneously save on our electricity bills when it’s warm 24/7.

Enter this phone holder that comes with a desktop fan, which is available on Shopee Singapore.

Looks can be deceiving because it seems like an armchair at first glance.

But this multi-functional device will make Netflix seshs feel like a breeze.

Phone holder is a cooling mini fan

Next time you’re planning to watch heated drama scenes, you’ll probably need this gadget by your side.

This phone holder, which appears to be a mini armchair, can easily carry your phone. Just place your phone in the armrest, and you can instantly browse and watch Netflix or Disney+ films.

Unlike a regular phone stand, this device doubles as a cooling miniature fan. It comes with 3 breeze modes, so you can opt for a light or cooler breeze.

Expect a cool gust of wind to keep your face fresh while you gush at romantic Chinese dramas or wait in suspense at thriller movies.

Long press the power button to get the adequate lighting you need, even if you’re watching horror films at midnight.

Doubles up as a lightweight handheld fan

The stand on the sides of the fan can also be removed. This way, the device can function as a handheld fan too.

At only 11.6cm in length and 9.8cm in width, you can easily store it in a bag or carry it during your commute.

Perhaps you can place it near your laptop so you can always get a much-needed cool breeze. Maybe a bit of wind will help you look sharp before your next Zoom meeting with your boss.

Available on Shopee Singapore

The phone holder is available on Shopee Singapore for $6.46.

Thanks to its affordable price, you can easily get one or multiple fans for your home office.

Keep cool while watching dramas

A fan is an absolute necessity, especially in this hot and humid WFH era. Yet, thanks to this lightweight and portable fan, you can watch your fave dramas anywhere while feeling a cool breeze on your face.

We highly recommend you grab one to avoid sweating while chillin’ during an intense virtual meeting with your boss too.

Do you have any friends that need this mini fan? Tag them in the comments below to share this cool product.

Featured image adapted from Shopee and Instagram.