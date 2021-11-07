Alleged Culprit Took Phone, ID & ATM Cards From Feeder’s Bag

Singapore’s community cats are a cute feature of our HDB estates, but as they’ve no owners dedicated cat feeders help them survive.

So stealing from a cat feeder, who spends most of her money taking care of cats, is a loathsome act indeed.

Worse still, an elderly cat feeder in Queenstown had her phone allegedly stolen while she was feeding cats.

Source

A police report has been filed, and it’s hoped that CCTV will help find the culprit.

Phone allegedly stolen in broad daylight

According to a Facebook post on Thursday (4 Nov) by the Cats Of MeilingSt Facebook page, the act took place in broad daylight.

Source

On the afternoon of 3 Nov, an elderly feeder known as Mdm Lim was feeding cats. She normally does so at Mei Ling Street in Queenstown.

She’d put her phone in her bag, which was in the trolley next to her as what it seems is her usual practice.

Source

Culprit allegedly takes phone & cards

The culprit then seized on the opportunity, allegedly brazenly putting their hand inside Mdm Lim’s bag.

Besides her phone, her identification cards and ATM card were also taken, the post wrote.

Most people who own a phone would know that what’s inside it may be more valuable than the phone itself – i.e. photos, contacts and apps that contain personal info.

Police report made

A police report was made after the unfortunate incident.

Some hope exists that the culprit will be found, as there’s CCTV at the area where the alleged theft occurred.

Cats Of MeilingSt urged all feeders to make sure their phones are with them at all times.

Elderly feeder passionate about helping cats

According to the description on Cats Of MeilingSt, Mdm Lim is an elderly woman who still has a passion to help community cats.

From the page’s posts, she uses her own money not just on buying food for them, but taking them to the vet too.

Source

A post on Dec 2019 claimed that she spends more than $2,000 a month just on cat food.

She also cares for injured cats and helps them find adopters.

Source

Seeking donations from the public

Due to the expenditure, Mdm Lim’s always seeking donations from kind members of the public.

In the latest appeal for Nov, Cats Of MeilingSt asked for 10 bags of kibbles and 80 cartons of Aristo Premium cat food, as they’re “stretched beyond (their) limits”.

Source

Those who’re interested to donate can order food to donate to her via SGPetShop.

You can also send cash via PayNow to Mdm Lim’s number at 97705097, or her POSB Savings account at 144-00434-5.

Kudos to her for loving the cats

Mdm Lim could’ve decided to spend her golden years enjoying life, but instead she’s sacrificing her limited time, energy and money for community cats.

She definitely doesn’t deserve to be preyed upon by a thief when she’s doing her selfless work.

Kudos to her for ensuring vulnerable felines feel loved. We hope the culprit will be found soon so she can get her belongings back.

