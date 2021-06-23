Skymark Airlines In Japan Launches Pikachu-Themed Plane

Pikachu figurines, pillows, and inflatables have delighted hardcore fans of Pokémon. But this time, it seems our beloved character now adorns the exterior of a plane in Japan.

On Monday (21 Jun), Japanese carrier Skymark Airlines debuted a Pikachu-themed jet in collaboration with Pokémon Air Adventures.

As you make your way to the plane, you’ll also find Pikachu-themed check-in desks, boarding cards, and menus for your next flight to Okinawa.

Source

Although we can’t travel just yet, here’s why you should book your next adventure to Japan when travel restrictions are eased.

Pikachu plane will add spark to your trips

According to Simple Flying on Monday (21 Jun), Skymark Airlines has transformed their 2-year-old Boeing 737-800 into a Pikachu-themed jet.

Source

True to its name, the jet is designed with adorable illustrations of Pikachu that will undoubtedly spark joy during your next trip.

Source

The opening ceremony at Haneda Airport, Tokyo, also had dancing Pikachu mascots, much to the delight of long-time fans.

Source

Hopefully, these cute dancing Pikachus will still be around when we can board the vibrant-looking plane in real life.

Pikachu menus & check-in desks will delight enthusiasts

The plane isn’t the only thing that’s evolved to fit with the overall theme.

Pikachus can be found on boarding cards and automated check-in counters.

Source

Do you have Pokémon-themed luggage and plushies? Collectors can embrace this opportunity to flaunt their obsession.

Source

In honor of Pokemon’s 25th anniversary, booking the 25th row of the plane is highly recommended because it comes with special features that will put a smile on your face.

Source

Promoting local tourism in Okinawa

As of now, the Pikachu plane is only available for flights to the Okinawa Prefecture. The region – known for its clear waters, precious coral reefs, and gorgeous shorelines – hopes that the adorable Pikachu can boost their local tourism.

Source

Avid treasure hunters can also spot artistic manhole covers featuring Arcanine, Luvdisc, Corsola, Tauros, Thwackey, and Lurantis throughout Okinawa.

Source

Hoping to board Pikachu planes after the pandemic

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, Japan has imposed travel restrictions on foreign tourists. Alternatively, unrestricted travel is unlikely to happen soon for Singaporeans because of low vaccination rates in the region.

In the meantime, you can add this unique flight experience to your Japan bucket list.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to gush at Pikachu’s charming illustrations the next time we visit Okinawa.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Twitter and Twitter.