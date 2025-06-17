Policeman in M’sia caught on video asking female motorcyclist to have sex with him

Policeman caught on video asking female rider to have sex with him

A video of a policeman in Malaysia allegedly asking a female motorcyclist to have sex with him last Friday (13 June) recently went viral on TikTok, amassing 1.9 million views at the time of writing.

In the video posted by the victim, the uniformed police officer was heard asking her if they could go to her house or his, before suggesting that they check into a hotel.

When the woman said she had schedule conflicts and had to go back home, he urged her to hang out on the steps of a shophouse for 10 minutes.

“This time I had to lie to him about seeing him tomorrow because I just wanted to go home,” the woman wrote.

Victim explains why she took video

Responding to accusations that she was seeking attention, the victim posted another video explaining why she engaged in a conversation with the officer, despite being uncomfortable.

She said that at the time, she had just gone out with a friend and took an e-hailing vehicle to her motorcycle parked near the police station, when the man saw her and approached her to chat.

They initially chatted about “normal things” when the officer allegedly insisted they move to the stairs and bring their conversation away from the parking lot where “people could see her”.

The victim claimed she filmed their interaction secretly for evidence in case something happened.

She said she was scared he might make up a story to implicate her if she fought his advances or chase her with a police car if she fled.

“If I really agreed to check in, I wouldn’t have recorded it,” she said.

Some also blamed the woman’s appearance, including her red hair and clothes, for being too striking, but she said she was not wearing anything revealing.

Police accuse woman of wanting to go viral

After the incident, the woman went to the police station to file a report, but she was disappointed by the officers’ response.

“The police at the station asked why I was recording, because they said the man was on duty. Some also said we were both wrong, but I was wrong because it went viral,” she alleged.

“If I really wanted to embarrass him, I wouldn’t have covered his face in the video,” she expressed. “I’m tired of editing the video to protect his shame.”

The woman said she made the post to spread awareness so others would know what to do in case they found themselves in a similar situation.

The victim also alleged in a social media post that the police accused her of being a frequent clubgoer and of posting the video to gain views when she tried to make a report.

Police officer removed from post

On Sunday (15 June), the Ampang Jaya District Police released a statement saying they have opened an investigation into the video and urged the individuals involved to assist in the investigation.

Later that day, Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail said they had identified the police officer, who had subsequently been removed from his post.

“So far, a parallel disciplinary investigation is also being conducted against the members involved,” he said, according to Malaysia news site Sinar Harian.

Featured image adapted from @shaamajinbuuu_ on TikTok.