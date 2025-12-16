Pop Mart customers in China aggressively snatch Twinkle Twinkle blind boxes during restocking

Chaos erupts as Pop Mart customers swipe Twinkle Twinkle blind boxes in frenzied rush, some boxes dented

The restocking of Pop Mart blind boxes in China quickly descended into chaos as eager customers aggressively grabbed Twinkle Twinkle Plush Pendant blind boxes.

The frenzy led to dented boxes, with one customer going so far as to hug an entire carton to swipe all six items at once.

Customers go wild after Pop Mart restocks popular items

On Thursday (4 Dec), a TikTok video showed the frantic scene inside a Pop Mart store, where impatient customers crowded the counter, anxiously waiting for a staff member to restock the Twinkle Twinkle Plush Pendant blind boxes.

The Pop Mart blind boxes feature mystery collectable toys with soft plush characters (like stars, animals, or themed figures) with loops for attaching as pendants to bags or keys.

In the clip, the staff member cautioned buyers to only start grabbing when the items are on the counter.

Sure enough, the second she placed a carton of six blind boxes, hands quickly descended on the merchandise.

In the rush, some of the blind boxes were left dented, as customers aggressively snatched the items from the counter.

Customer uses full-body snatching tactic

Afterwards, the staff member placed another carton containing six Twinkle Twinkle blind boxes on the counter.

Immediately, customers rushed in to attempt another grab.

However, one customer employed a different tactic.

Using his entire body to hug the carton, he swiftly swiped all six blind boxes in one go.

Netizens suggest new sales methods

Netizens watching the video expressed concern about the intense behaviour over the plush keychains, with many questioning why such a small item was worth fighting for.

Meanwhile, one user voiced relief that the staff member remained safe amid the commotion.

Several commenters suggested improvements for handling such popular items.

One recommended that stores implement a queue system to avoid the chaotic grabs.

Another proposed using placeholder items to protect the actual product from damage during the frenzy.

Interestingly, some users pointed out that the product appeared to be unpopular in other parts of Asia, such as the Philippines and Indonesia, where similar scenes were not observed to the same extent.

