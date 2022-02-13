Water Tumblers Shaped Like Pringles Tubes Now Available In Japan

If you see someone pouring a drink out of a tube of Pringles chips, don’t be alarmed. That person is most likely holding one of the newly-released Pringles water tumblers.

These eye-catching water tumblers were recently released by Japanese publishing company Takarajimasha, and are now available at Lawson, HMV shops, and the HMW & Books online store.

Source

They also come in 3 different designs to match your favourite Pringles flavours: Sour Cream & Onion, Umashio (salt flavour), and Cheeeeeese.

Tumblers keep hot & cold drinks at ideal temperatures

On days where you’re out for hours, you might leave home with a hot coffee or dabao an icy cold BBT to sip throughout the day.

However, as the hours pass, that hot coffee or BBT will eventually cool or get to room temperature, making it a lot less appealing as a midday pick-me-up.

Though if you store them inside thermalware, like these Pringles-themed water tumblers, their vacuum insulated interiors will keep them perfectly hot or icy for roughly 6 hours. Your fave beverages will be just as enjoyable at 2pm as they were at 9am.

Source

As a bonus, the exterior’s temperature is always unaffected by the interior, so you can carry it around without the fear of burning your hands or condensation wetting your backpack.

If you happen to set it down on a slippery surface, the tumblers have a rubber bottom as well to keep them from falling over easily.

Leave it to the Japanese to never leave out a single detail, eh?

Functional with a sense of humour

Apart from their vibrant design and practicality, the water tumblers will give anyone proficient in Japanese a good chuckle as well.

At first glance, the tumbler’s body is the mirror image of a Pringles tube. However, upon closer inspection, a Japanese speaker will notice some subtly cheeky changes to the labels.

Source

It warns users not to fill up the tumbler with actual Pringles chips, and tells them that they might not be able to stop eating Pringles while drinking from it. Cute!

Comes in 2 sizes

Currently, the tumblers are available in 250ml for S$25 (2,189 yen).

If that’s a tad too small, there’ll also be a 300ml version coming out on 18 Feb and retailing at S$28 (2,420 yen).

Source

While it doesn’t seem like Singaporeans can get their hands on these locally, those lucky enough to have friends or family residing in Japan can always get their help to purchase and ship them to our shores.

Alternatively, you can also try international delivery via the HMV & Books website here.

Kickstart conversations with a statement-making tumbler

Although we won’t be seeing these tumblers IRL until Japan reopens its borders for travel someday, there are still other ways we can enjoy a slice of Japan right here in Singapore.

These adorable water tumblers have also given us the itch to expand our tumbler collection. After all, they’re a practical method of self-expression, and in some cases, can even kickstart a conversation with people of similar tastes.

Which one of the Pringles tumblers would you get if you had the chance? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HMV & Books Online.