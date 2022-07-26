Police Report Filed Against Protect S’pore Townhall, MHA Says No Action Will Be Taken

MHA Will Not Take Action Against Protect Singapore Townhall Organisers Despite Police Reports

By now, the Protect Singapore Townhall has become well-known for infamously stirring up intense discussion in the country.

Around 1,200 individuals in Singapore met up for the highly controversial gathering in support of keeping Section 377A of the penal code.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has confirmed that multiple people have filed police reports against the townhall. However, they will not take action as the mass event did not break any existing laws.

MHA confirms police reports against Protect Singapore townhall

According to TODAY, MHA announced that there were multiple police reports made against the Protect Singapore townhall.

The gathering occurred on 23 Jul, calling for the government to uphold Section 377A — a law criminalising sex between males.

MHA noted that the event itself did not violate any laws. As such, the police will not be taking any action against the organisers as no criminal offence was evident.

Everyone, including religious groups, is entitled to their views on different matters, including on LGBT issues, and to express their views, so long as they do not denigrate any groups of persons and do not break any laws.

MHA additionally confirmed that the organisers applied for a police permit beforehand. They also informed the police that the event was by-invite, involving members of their organisation and invited guests.

After assessment, the police decided that a permit was not necessary as it was a private event.

Townhall was to raise awareness

Dads for Life and the Yellow Ribbon Project founder Jason Wong organised the event, alongside SuChi Success Initiatives chief executive officer Mohamed Khair. It was also a closed-door affair, with attendees being able to enter via a ticket.

The gathering had around 1,200 attendees and called for the protection of Section 377A. They added that they would only support a repeal if adequate safeguards were in place for marriages, families and freedom of conscience.

This would include an enshrining of man-woman marriage in the constitution.

Mr Wong described the townhall as an effort not to spread hate but to raise awareness of the “impact” of LGBTQ+ activism. He called the supporters of repealing 377A a “vocal minority”, silencing those who favour the status quo.

An excessive number of people had also subscribed to the session, according to Mr Wong, who held it under Chatham House rules.

Expressing opinions cordially

Sensitive topics such as Section 377A have long drawn differing opinions within society. Many believe that it is necessary for the law to stay on the books, as ruled by the Court of Appeal on 28 Feb.

In recent times, more have started to show support for same-sex relationships, which is why conversations like this could carry on for a long time.

No matter which side of the divide you’re on, everyone is entitled to their opinion, as long as they’re expressed cordially and without malice.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Jason Wong on Facebook.