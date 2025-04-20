PSP ‘A-Team’ to contest West Coast-Jurong West GRC, includes Tan Cheng Bock & Leong Mun Wai

PSP leader Tan Cheng Bock among team contesting West Coast-Jurong West GRC, likely his last election

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) brought out its ‘A-Team’ for West Coast-Jurong West GRC, including chairman Dr Tan Cheng Bock.

Today (20 April), Dr Tan made the announcement to the press at Taman Jurong Market and Food Centre.

He joins Secretary-General Leong Mun Wai and First Vice-Chairperson Hazel Poa in the five-candidate team.

Other than the three top leaders, PSP introduced newcomers Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah to complete their team.

In GE2020, West Coast GRC saw the closest battle of the entire election. The People’s Action Party (PAP) won with just 51.69% of the vote share against PSP.

Despite fielding two ministers in S. Iswaran and Desmond Lee, the PAP suffered a 26.88% drop in vote percentage from GE2015.

The GE2020 PSP team included Dr Tan, Mr Leong, and Ms Poa, with them aiming for a win in the “rematch”.

Mr Leong stated that the three leaders contesting together was a way to “thank West Coast GRC residents for having strongly supported us in the last election“.

Likely Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s final election

Ms Poa had initially planned to contest an SMC before PSP came to the current decision.

She said that the boundary changes made their chances of winning tougher.

West Coast GRC absorbed parts of Jurong West and Taman Jurong to become West Coast-Jurong West GRC, increasing its number of electors from 148,267 to 158,581.

It also lost several estates to other electoral divisions.

Mr Leong stated that GE2025 would likely be Dr Tan’s final election. He stressed the importance of having someone like the PSP Chairman as a Member of Parliament (MP).

Dr Tan, who is 85 this year, had been contesting in Ayer Rajah from 1980 to 2006, before returning in 2020 for West Coast GRC.

The PSP A-Team will go up against a PAP team led by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

Notably, former minister S Iswaran, who was in West Coast GRC for 2020, will be absent from GE2025 due to being jailed for accepting gifts as a public servant.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and Lianhe Zaobao.